Aaron Rodgers' net worth in 2023 is $200 million. The NFL quarterback had played his entire career with the Green Bay Packers. However, the Packers traded Rodgers to the New York Jets in April 2023. Rodgers will suit up for the Jets for the first time on Aug. 3 as the Jets play the Cleveland Browns in the preseason Hall of Fame game.

Here is a brief run-through of how the NFL superstar became one of the highest-paid athletes in the world. In this piece, we're taking a look at Aaron Rodgers' net worth in 2023.



Aaron Rodgers' net worth in 2023 (estimate): $200 million



Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers' net worth in 2023 is roughly $200 million. This is according to Celebrity Net Worth among others, but it's worth noting the number should continue to grow, as he's not only making money on the field but entering his hat in the world of hosting game shows.

The Packers’ 24th overall pick of the 2005 NFL Draft signed a five-year entry-level contract amounting to $7.7 million with a signing bonus of $1.5 million according to Spotrac. Rodgers spent his first three seasons on the sidelines as a backup for the legendary Brett Favre.

Aaron Rodgers takes over for Brett Favre

In his first full season as the Packers starting quarterback, Aaron Rodgers recorded 28 passing touchdowns while averaging 252.4 passing yards per game, along with a respectable 93.8 quarterback rating. Green Bay decided to go with Aaron Rodgers as their leading man when they signed him to a six-year, $65 million extension that ran until 2014.

The Packers’ investment turned out to be fruitful. Aaron Rodgers would begin establishing himself as one of the NFL’s finest quarterbacks. In his first three seasons as a starter, Rodgers would already amass one Pro Bowl selection, two playoffs appearances, and most importantly, a Super Bowl victory in 2010.

Aaron Rodgers signs $110 million extension with Packers

Rodgers’ stellar play would go on for the seasons that followed, and Green Bay will make another long-term play for their guy by signing him to a five-year, $110 million extension in 2013, making him the highest-paid player in the league at the time.

Throughout the duration of that extension, Aaron Rodgers was invited to the Pro Bowl four times and hailed as the Most Valuable Player in 2014.

Prior to the 2018 season, Rodgers would once again break the bank by agreeing to a humongous four-year, $180 million extension that included $103 million in guaranteed money.

To date, Aaron Rodgers has amassed more than $305 million in career earnings as per Spotrac.

Aaron Rodgers' earnings through endorsements

Aaron Rodgers is one of the most sought-after personalities when it comes to endorsements. Forbes estimates his earnings to $11 million per year. All of this, obviously, helps to attribute to Aaron Rodgers' net worth in 2022.

State Farm has had a working relationship with Rodgers since 2012. The brand’s Discount Double Check series of advertisements, featuring the quarterback’s “invisible belt” touchdown celebration has proven to be a massive hit among fans. The series of commercials’ popularity caused State Farm to produce another venture just last year with the inclusion of reigning Super Bowl Most Valuable Player, Patrick Mahomes.

In 2015, Aaron Rodgers signed a multiyear partnership with adidas. The deal allowed him to wear adidas cleats during NFL games while also being involved with the development of the German brand’s apparel.

Aaron Rodgers appeared in a 2018 Bose advertisement highlighting the product’s superior noise-canceling feature. Aaron Rodgers has likewise made his mark in the local market by agreeing to a partnership with Prevea Healthcare. Both parties have announced that they extended their deal for four more years.

Aaron Rodgers becomes part owner of the Bucks

While not falling under the endorsement category, Aaron Rodgers has increased his net worth with his involvement in another business venture. In 2018, he was revealed as a limited partner of a Milwaukee Bucks ownership group, thus becoming the first active NFL player in history to own a stake with an NBA franchise. His ties to the Bucks also led Rodgers to girlfriend Mallory Edens, who is the daughter of the Bucks' majority owner, Wes Edens.

Given that he's nearing the end of his playing career, one has to wonder just how much money he can still make during his NFL career. That said, Rodgers clearly has crossover appeal, meaning Aaron Rodgers' net worth in 2022 might not even be close to what he'll end up with after his playing career is over.