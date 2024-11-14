Bradley Beal is one of the biggest stars for the Phoenix Suns. He is a three-time NBA All-Star and a former All-NBA Team player. Given that Beal is one of the brightest stars in the NBA, have you ever wondered what kind of cars he drives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Bradley Beal's incredible $686K car collection, with photos.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Beal has a net worth of around $100 million. With plenty of cash to spare, Beal opted to splurge on a few luxurious cars, as per sources.

4. Porsche 911 Carrera

For more photos, click here

The cheapest car in Beal's car collection is a Porsche 911 Carrera, which retails in the market for around $102,000. Although it's the cheapest car in Beal's collection, the 911 Carrera isn't cheap by any means. In fact, any regular person would have it as the most expensive car in their garage. However, the Suns guard isn't just your regular person.

The 911 Carrera is a top-of-the-line super car that's capable of outclassing any of its counterparts in the market. Thanks to its well-designed look, combined with its ability to showcase elite performance, the 911 Carrera easily stands out on the road. In fact, it's one of the most coveted super cars in the same conversation as the Lamborghinis and the Ferraris.

Built with a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged Flat-6 powertrain, the 911 Carrera produces 379 horsepower and 331 lb-ft of torque. It has an eight-speed DCT transmission, and it can go as fast as 182 mph. Moreover, the 911 Carrera only requires a little more than three seconds to go from 0 to 60 mph.

3. Porsche Panamera Turbo S First Generation

For more photos, click here

It seems that the three-time NBA All-Star is a huge fan of Porsches. Not only does he have one but two. The second Porsche that Beal owns is a Porsche Panamera Turbo S First Generation. For this elite beauty on wheels, the former All-NBA Team player shelled out around $174,175.

The Panamera Turbo S is a luxury sedan that offers comfortable rides and a sleek exterior with the performance of a typical Porsche to match. Given the features of the car, it's easy to see why the Suns guard loves to take it for a spin once in a while. It's certainly a top-tier luxury sedan that stands out wherever Beal goes, consistently sending out an aura of elegance and lavishness.

Powered by a 4.8-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine, the Panamera Turbo S produces 550 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque. Designed with a seven-speed transmission, it can attain a maximum speed of 190 mph. On the other hand, when it comes to acceleration, it has no problems going from 0 to 60 mph in exactly four seconds.

2. Mercedes-AMG G63

For more photos, click here

While Beal is a huge fan of Porsche super cars, he also couldn't resist buying a top-of-the-line SUV like the Mercedes-AMG G63. For this luxurious SUV, the three-time NBA All-Star paid around $180,000. It isn't surprising that Beal had to get one for himself given that the AMG G63 is a fixture among the garages of Hollywood celebrities.

The Mercedes-AMG G63 is a top-tier SUV that offers the utmost comfort with its lavish interior. But aside from having a comfy interior for its drivers and passengers, it also comes in handy for long road trips, particularly when Beal wants to engage in some outdoor activities.

The Mercedes-AMG G63 is also built to pass through some of the most difficult terrain thanks to its off-roading capabilities. As a result, it's easily the ideal vehicle for any outdoor junkie.

Deriving its power from a 4.0-liter twin-turbo charged V8 powertrain, the Mercedes-AMG G63 produces 577 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque. In terms of acceleration, the Mercedes-AMG G63 has no problems going from a standstill position to 60 mph in just a hair below four seconds. In addition to this, this top-tier SUV can reach a maximum speed of 149 mph.

1. Lamborghini Urus

For more photos, click here

Sold in the market for as much as $229,495, the most expensive car in Beal's collection is a Lamborghini Urus. Like the Mercedes-AMG G63, the Lamborghini Urus is another premium SUV capable of boasting of super car performance.

When one is looking for a super car that's enough to transport a family, the Urus is easily a great choice. The Urus features a lavish interior with enough leg room, providing some of the most comfortable rides. It's also the only Lamborghini in Beal's lavish car collection.

The Urus sources its power from a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine. This allows it to produce 657 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque. It requires less than three seconds to go from a standstill position to 60 mph with ease. Furthermore, the Urus is capable of speeding up to 190 mph with the assistance of an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Bradley Beal's incredible $686K car collection.