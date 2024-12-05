Brittney Griner has an incredible car collection. Griner is a well-accomplished basketball player in the WNBA for the Phoenix Mercury. She is an WNBA champion, 10-time WNBA All-Star, two-time scoring champion, and eight-time blocks leader. Griner also will play in Unrivaled, a new three-on-three league created by WNBA players.

While Griner is a respectable athlete, in 2022, Griner found herself in hot water after being arrested and imprisoned in Russia while playing for UMMC Ekaterinburg. Griner was arrested and detained for having possession of a vaporizer that contained less than a gram of hash oil.

The WNBA star was prescribed medical cannabis, which is illegal in Russia. The imprisonment of Griner concerned the public, as Russia was dealing with international sanctions after their invasion of Ukraine. Fortunately for Griner, the WNBA star was released after Russia agreed to exchange Griner for Viktor Bout, who was a convicted arms dealer.

Given Griner's popularity in the WNBA, have you ever wondered what kind of cars she drives? Well, wonder no more. Here is Brittney Griner's incredible $250K car collection, with photos.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Griner has a net worth of around $5 million. After earning a good amount of money from a solid basketball career, Griner decided to get herself a few rides.

3. Jeep Wrangler

The cheapest car in Griner's collection is a Jeep Wrangler, which is priced in the market for $35,000. The Wrangler is a versatile SUV that's capable of thriving in the most unforgiving terrain thanks to its off-roading abilities. As a result, the Wrangler is an ideal pick for the 10-time WNBA All-Star whenever she needs to go on long outdoor trips with her family or friends.

In terms of features, the Wrangler boasts of a compact exterior design, as it's built to navigate the outdoors. Furthermore, this elite SUV also features a solid interior that possesses some advanced technological amenities. On top of leather seats, Griner should be able to enjoy a U-connect infotainment system and an LED lighting system.

The Wrangler derives its power from a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder engine. This allows it to produce 470 horsepower and 470 lb-ft of torque. In just under seven seconds, this robust SUV can easily accelerate from a standstill position to 60 mph with the assistance of an eight-speed automatic transmission. On the other hand, it's capable of speeding up to 113 mph.

2. Audi E-Tron

While Griner seems to be a huge fan of SUVs, it seems like the Phoenix Mercury star made an exception by making space for the Audi E-Tron, which sells for $74,800. The E-Tron is easily the best-looking car in Griner's garage thanks to its futuristic look with some advanced technology to match.

With the E-Tron, Griner should have no problems roaming around the city with style. But more importantly, the Audi E-Tron should help the eight-time WNBA blocks leader reduce her carbon footprint as it's an environmentally friendly vehicle that's still capable of keeping in step with the best-performing cars in the market.

The E-Tron operates on a dual-electric motor. This allows it to produce 300 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque. Furthermore, it's electric motor paves the way for this top-of-the-line EV to have a driving range of 204 miles.

In just 3.5 seconds, this special EV can go from 0 to 60 mph with ease. Moreover, the E-Tron is capable of going as fast as 149 mph, which makes it the fastest car in Griner's collection.

1. Range Rover Autobiography

The most expensive car on this list is Griner's Range Rover Autobiography, which retails for around $140,000. The Autobiography is the second top-of-the-line SUV in Griner's car collection.

The Autobiography is another ideal choice for the 2014 WNBA champion, particularly for passing through some unforgiving terrain. In fact, the Autobiography is also a favorite among Hollywood celebrities.

In terms of features, the Autobiography should allow the player who became a two-time WNBA scoring champion to enjoy some comfortable rides while driving with style. Also, the Autobiography doesn't skimp on performance. It's well-capable of standing out on the streets in terms of its sharp exterior combined with its top-tier performance.

The Autobiography derives its power from a 5.0-liter supercharged V8 engine. This allows it to produce 510 horsepower and 250 lb-ft of torque. With an eight-speed automatic transmission, the Autobiography can speed up to 130 mph. On the other hand, it has no problems with acceleration, capable of moving from a standstill position to 60 mph in just under 7½ seconds.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Brittney Griner's incredible $250K car collection.