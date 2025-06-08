PHOENIX– Although Satou Sabally made headlines for the Phoenix Mercury on Saturday, she also made headlines for a more positive reason.

Her shoes.

During Saturday's game, she debuted her custom shoes. While the kicks themselves were fellow Adidas athlete Donovan Mitchell's, these shoes were Sabally's, and then some.

For instance, she has the names of her brothers on the soles: Amadou x Marabie. The SaSa is her signature on the bottom of the shoe. The unicorn logo on the sock liner. Her heel strap is inspired by her nickname and style of play.

The “0” is her number on the tongue. Lastly, the words “Zero Fear” and “Epic Things” inside of both tongues are words she lives by and words that Kobe (Bryant) told her.

When asked about the shoe, Sabally shared more details regarding what it means for her to have a shoe like this.

Satou Sabally shares the origin of her shoes

“I'm super thankful for Candace Parker first of all for adding me to the Adidas family, and I've been so grateful that they've been taking me in as one of their own,” Sabally said.

“It's such an honor and to be able to wear Donovan Mitchell's shoe. He's just an incredible player… it's just something where I can do my storytelling of being a unicorn. Being from The Gambia and being from Germany, and also, having my two little brothers' name on my shoe, Amadou and Marabie.

“They were very adamant about that. Being able to just carry them along on this journey is just something that makes me so happy and I'm just so thankful to be able to do so.”

Satou Sabally's new kicks highlight Mercury's star intentionality

Whether it is her shoes, her pregame outfit, or speaking out about the league's collective bargaining agreement, Sabally is intentional in just about everything she does.

Many are impressed by her acumen on the hardwood. However, her impact off the floor is just as valuable, if not more. She's routinely talked about being influential.

As a key member of the Adidas family, Sabally's nickname as “the unicorn” is a major selling point. There weren't many players like her before she was drafted, and not many like her afterwards.

Either way, the Mercury star will continue to leave her mark on the franchise, through whatever means necessary. This likely won't be the first, or the last time that Sabally wears these custom shoes.

Representing her family, culture, and identity is essential to who she is. The franchise will only continue to inhibit her to be her authentic self, and represent herself to the fullest extent possible.