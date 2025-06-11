The Phoenix Mercury are off to a 6-4 start to their season. Despite being without All-Star forward Alyssa Thomas for five games with a calf injury, Phoenix has survived. While some of that is thanks to Satou Sabally emerging as one of the team's leaders, the morale around the team is another big reason. After their practice concluded on Wednesday, the Mercury held a half-court shooting competition. After eliminating their teammates, Natasha Mack, Sabally, and Lexi Held went back-to-back-to-back.

Fans got to see their team cheer one another on more and more with each make on social media. The video of the three makes showed off the team's camaraderie and just how good they are at shooting from deep range.

our jaws were DROPPED…😭👑 Sounds of practice | @MountainAmerica pic.twitter.com/hAe2Glbcj6 — Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) June 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

Along with their apparent prowess from half-court, the Mercury have shot the ball well this season. Phoenix is in the top ten in the WNBA in shooting efficiency from the field, the 3-point line, and the free throw line.

With Thomas' return on the horizon, Sabally has been the driving force keeping her team afloat. Her 20.5 points per game rank fifth in the league ahead of Wednesday's game against the Dallas Wings. The forward returns to take on her old team, ready to show the Wings what they sent away.

The other two half-court shots came from two players on different ends of the spectrum. Mack has been fighting with a back injury since the beginning of the season. Held, on the other hand, is one of the more surprising rookies of this year's class.

The 25-year-old has been Phoenix's secondary scoring option without Thomas on the floor. Her production is a good sign for a Mercury team that needs as much from their guards as they can get.

Sabally, Mack, and Held gave Mercury fans a fun moment after Wednesday's practice. The trio hopes that they can keep the good vibes going against the Wings and stay at the top of the WNBA standings. When Thomas, returns, though, Phoenix is as dangerous as any team in the league.