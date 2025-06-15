The Phoenix Mercury got a huge boost on Saturday when it was announced that star guard Kahleah Copper would make her 2025 WNBA season debut after rehabbing from a knee injury, as per Aya Abdeen of Ballislife. The announcement comes on the heels of another big return for the Mercury in star forward Alyssa Thomas who came back after a calf injury kept her out for five games.

When Kahleah Copper makes her season debut with her return from injury against the Aces, it will mark the first time all season that the Mercury will have their three stars in Copper, Thomas and Satou Sabally in the lineup. Despite have players missing from the lineup, the Mercury have still managed to be one of the top teams in the league this season with a record of 7-4. That’s the second best record in the Western Conference.

Copper’s return will give the Mercury backcourt a major boost. This will be her second season with the team after being acquired by the Mercury in a trade with the Chicago Sky ahead of the 2024 season.

In her first season with the Mercury, Copper appeared in 37 games at a little over 32 minutes per game. She averaged 21.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists with splits of 43.5 percent shooting from the field, 31.4 percent shooting from the three-point line and 80.7 shooting from the free-throw line.

In the two Mercury playoff games last season, Copper averaged 14.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.0 steals with splits of 40.7 percent shooting from the field, 36.4 percent shooting from the three-point line and 60 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

The No. 7 overall pick in the 2016 WNBA Draft, Copper played one season for the Washington Mystics before being traded to the Sky. She played seven seasons for the Sky, helping the team win the 2021 WNBA title and winning Finals MVP in the process.