With Alyssa Thomas being on the injury report and not being on the Phoenix Mercury's two-game road trip, the team signed former Atlanta Dream first-round pick Haley Jones to a hardship contract.

Jones was previously with the Dream. She was in all 40 games and had 24 starts. In those games, she averaged 3.9 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in 17.8 minutes.

However, the Dream's first-round pick was a star at Stanford. She was an all-around guard who was an exceptional rebounder for her size, as well as a crafty scorer.

Her physicality was a major factor in Stanford's success and also contributed to their 2021 national championship win. Even though the Dream shockingly released Jones, she's found her way onto another WNBA team.

Her contributions can complement Phoenix well. After all, Jones and Thomas are a bit similar in their play styles. They are both extremely physical, tenacious defenders, and have a knack for getting into the teeth of the defense.

Still, the influx of injuries, combined with Jones playing her first game with the team doesn't make matters any easier.

Haley Jones is a nice addition to the Mercury with Alyssa Thomas out

Article Continues Below

As mentioned earlier, Jones has a knack for getting into the teeth of the defense. However, the team is down a good number of players. Now, the Mercury are down three starters, including Kahleah Copper and Natasha Mack.

Regardless of that, Satou Sabally has put the team on her back, and other players have risen to the occasion. For instance, rookies Monique Akoa Makani, Kitija Laksa, and Kathryn Westbeld have stepped up big time.

Adding Jones to the mix can provide the team with some youth, yet nice experience. Even though she brings that experience, learning a new system in less than 24 hours is daunting.

No matter what, Phoenix has a chance to secure its fifth win of the season against the Los Angeles Sparks on Sunday. Jones can be an immediate contributor in a short-handed Mercury squad.