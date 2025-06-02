Satou Sabally and the Phoenix Mercury began the WNBA Commissioner's Cup with an 85-80 win over the Los Angeles Sparks on Sunday night.

In 32 minutes of action, Sabally was aggressive on the offensive side of the ball. She finished with a stat line of 24 points, nine rebounds, four steals, and two assists. She shot 7-of-19 from the field, including 2-of-5 from beyond the arc, and 8-of-11 from the free-throw line.

Phoenix missed several key players due to injury, namely Alyssa Thomas, Natasha Mack and Kahleah Cooper. Despite this, the Mercury came back from an 18-point deficit to pull off the win over their West Coast rivals.

What's next for Satou Sabally, Mercury after win vs. Sparks

It was a strong win for Satou Sabally and the Mercury to get, especially with some of their key players absent. Beating the Sparks, who retooled during the offseason, also places the cherry on top.

The Mercury took advantage of their excellent 3-point shooting and accuracy at the charity stripe. Of the 29 attempts they took from deep, they converted on 12 of them. At the line, they made 21 of their 24 chances, making sure not to waste easy points there.

Five players scored in double-digits on Phoenix's behalf, including Sabally. Kathryn Westbeld filled the stat sheet with 15 points, three rebounds, two assists, two blocks, and a steal. She shot 5-of-10 overall, including 3-of-5 from downtown. Kitija Laksa came next with 15 points and two rebounds, Sami Whitcomb had 11 points and six rebounds, while Monique Akoa Makani provided 10 points and six assists.

Phoenix improved to a 5-2 record on the season, holding the second spot in the Western Conference standings. They are two games behind the Minnesota Lynx for the top spot.

The Mercury will prepare for their next matchup, being on the road. They face the Lynx on June 3 at 8 p.m. ET.