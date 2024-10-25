Cade Cunningham has an awesome car collection. Cunningham is one of the top rising stars in the NBA today. In fact, the Detroit Pistons are making him the face of the franchise as they try to return back to their glory days. Cunningham is an All-Rookie First Team selection.

Since the Pistons selected him in the first round with the first-overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, Cunningham has showed flashes of being able to keep up with the best players in the NBA, which should pave the way for an All-Star appearance in the near future.

Unfortunately, that has yet to translate to team success, with the Pistons posting losing records as of late without any playoff appearances to show for it. Nonetheless, Cunningham remains one of the Pistons' franchise cornerstones.

Given Cunningham's accomplishments in the NBA, have you ever wondered what kind of cars an NBA star like him drives? Well, wonder no more. Here is Cade Cunningham's awesome $1.76 million car collection, with photos.

According to online outlets, Cunningham has a net worth estimated to be between $8 million and $10 million. Earlier this year, the Pistons secured the services of Cunningham by inking him to a five-year contract extension worth $224 million, based on Spotrac.

With a lucrative NBA paycheck, it isn't surprising that the young Pistons star can afford to live a lavish lifestyle. This includes picking up some luxurious rides. Although his garage isn't as stacked compared to other NBA players, Cunningham's garage is still a sight to behold, based on sources. In fact, his two-car garage is highlighted by a super car unlike any other in the world.

2. Ford Expedition

The cheapest vehicle in Cunningham's car collection is a Ford Expedition. For this top-of-the-line SUV, the Pistons star paid at least $55,630, according to the official Ford website.

Although it's the cheapest car in Cunningham's garage, there's no doubt that the Expedition isn't a slouch by any means. In fact, it's considered to be one of the most well-received SUVs in the United States.

As a versatile full-sized SUV, the Expedition is a practical vehicle. It offers plenty of size, providing enough leg room and cargo space for the Pistons star. As a result, it's possibly the best option when it comes to running errands, especially after a hard day at practice or a long game.

In addition to this, the Expedition is also capable of accommodating Cunningham's girlfriend, teammates, friends, and other loved ones with eight seats.

Moreover, Cunningham should enjoy plenty of luxurious amenities with the Expedition, highlighted by its Hands-Free Highway Driving feature. In addition to this, this top-tier SUV also has an LED touchscreen, a Wi-Fi Hotspot, and a 360 Degree Camera.

Aside from having some much-needed space to work with inside the interior, the Ford Expedition should also come in handy for long road trips. In fact, the Expedition has enough power to tow a trailer or a speedboat.

The Expedition operates on a 3.5-liter EcoBoost engine. This allows it to produce 400 horsepower and 480 lb-ft of torque. It also relies on a 10-speed automatic transmission for optimum performance.

1. Bugatti Veyron

Retailed in the market for as much as $1.7 million, the most expensive car in Cunningham's collection is the Bugatti Veyron. It's safe to say that the Veyron is easily the main attraction of the Pistons rising star.

The Veyron boasts of precise engineering and advanced technology, designed to outlast any car in the market. While it's elite when it comes to performance, the Veyron doesn't sacrifice in design.

Furthermore, the Veyron is actually one of the fastest cars in the world. This should allow the former NBA All-Rookie First Team selection to cruise around the city with style. Given the features of the Veyron, it's elite reputation certainly bolds well for an NBA star like Cunningham.

The Veyron is built with a monstrous 8.0-liter quad-turbocharged W16 powertrain. This allows it to produce 1,001 horsepower and 922 lb-ft of torque. The Bugatti Veyron can go as fast as 253 mph with the assistance of a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

This easily makes it the fastest car in Cunningham's garage. Moreover, the Veyron also has no problems with acceleration, capable of going from 0 to 60 mph in just 2½ seconds.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Cade Cunningham's awesome $1.76 million car collection.