Chad Ochocinco is a decorated former NFL wide receiver, having earned six Pro Bowl appearances and four All-Pro Team selections. Given Ochocinco's popularity in the NFL, have you ever wondered what kind of cars he drives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Chad Ochocinco's insane $960K car collection, with photos.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Ochocinco has a net worth of around $15 million and has a daughter attending Prairie View A&M. With a successful NFL career, it isn't surprising that the four-time All-Pro player decided to splurge on cars, as per sources.

5. 2016 Smart Fortwo

The cheapest car in Ochocinco's collection is a 2016 Smart Fortwo, which is valued in the market for $14,650. Although it's the cheapest car in Ochocinco's garage, the Smart Fortwo is a sleek and compact vehicle that's perfect for city driving. In fact, the former NFL wide receiver even had his Smart Fortwo undergo a custom paint job.

The Smart Fortwo sources its power from a 0.9-liter turbo Inline-3 engine. This allows it to produce 89 horsepower and 100 lb-ft of torque. The Smart Fortwo relies on a five-speed manual transmission, and it can attain a maximum speed of 96 mph. On the other hand, it also has the ability to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just 10½ seconds.

4. 2012 Dodge Challenger

Another car that should get everyone's attention is Ochocinco's muscle car in the form of the 2012 Dodge Challenger. For this beast on wheels, the four-time NFL All-Pro selection took out $26,820 from his pockets.

With a sleek exterior and the performance to match, the Challenger doesn't even make a compromise on comfort. As a result, this should provide Ochocinco with stylish and comfortable drives.

The Challenger derives its power from a 3.6-liter V6 engine. This allows it to produce 305 horsepower and 268 lb-ft of torque. With a five-speed automatic transmission, the Challenger can speed up to 153 mph. On the other hand, the Challenger just needs less than six seconds to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph.

3. 2010 Freightliner SportChassis P2XL

Aside from the 2016 Smart Fortwo, another unique car in Ochocinco's car collection is the 2010 Freightliner SportChassis P2XL. The SportChassis P2XL is priced in the market for as much as $150,000.

While it doesn't exactly have the most spacious interior, it's enough for Ochocinco to go on dates with his girlfriend. In addition to this, the SportChassis P2XL also features a decent-sized cargo bed to go along with towing abilities.

The SportChassis P2XL is built with a 12.8-liter diesel DD13 engine. This allows it to produce 505 horsepower and 1,650 lb-ft of torque. Equipped with an eight-speed automatic transmission, the SportChassis P2XL can go full speed at 75 mph.

2. 2010 Lamborghini Murcielago Roadster

Given that Ochocinco was one of the brightest stars of the NFL, it isn't surprising that the former Cincinnati Bengals star decided to get himself a super car in the form of the 2010 Lamborghini Murcielago Roadster, which cost him $361,400.

Staying true to the brand, the Murcielago Roadster finds a way to marry both performance and design. However, NFL fans may recognize this very car that Ochocinco blew a tire on, leading him to get towed, as per reports.

The Murcielago gets its power from a 6.5-liter V12 engine. This allows it to produce 632 horsepower and 487 lb-ft of torque. In terms of speed, the Murcielago can go as fast as 205 mph with the assistance of a six-speed manual transmission. This makes it the fastest car in Ochocinco's collection. In just under 3½ seconds, this elite sports car can easily accelerate from 0 to 60 mph.

1. 2015 Rolls-Royce Phantom

Retailing in the market for $407,400, the most expensive car in Ochocinco's collection is a 2015 Rolls-Royce Phantom. The Phantom is an icon of luxury. This lavish sedan provides a well-designed exterior and interior, oozing with class and elegance. On top of a well-designed interior and exterior, the Phantom is also built to take over the competition in terms of performance.

The Phantom produces 453 horsepower and 531 lb-ft of torque thanks to a 6.7-liter V12 engine. Furthermore, the Phantom can also drive up to 175 mph with the help of an eight-speed automatic transmission. In addition to this, it has no problems with acceleration capable of going from 0 to 60 mph in just 5½ seconds.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Chad Ochocinco's insane $960K car collection.