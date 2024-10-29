Chloë Grace Moretz has an amazing car collection. Moretz is a well-respected actress, having entered the acting industry as a child before growing up in the eyes of movie fans in movies like Diary of a Wimpy Kid. She is also an award-winning actress, having won the MTV Movie Award, and a pair of People’s Choice Awards.

Given Moretz’s accomplishments, have you ever wondered what kind of cars she drives? Well, wonder no more. Here is Chloë Grace Moretz’s amazing $304K car collection, with photos.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Moretz has a net worth of around $12 million. With plenty of cash to spare, the childhood actress turned star decided to splurge on a few of her favorite cars, as per sources.

4. Mercedes E-Class Coupe

The cheapest car in Moretz’s collection is a Mercedes E-Class Coup, which costs around $59,400 in the market. While it’s the cheapest car in her garage, a lot of car enthusiasts will agree that the E-Class Coup isn’t cheap by any means. In fact, it’s one of the most-coveted luxury coupes in the market.

The E-Class Coupe also holds special memories for the Kick-Ass actress. In fact, this was her first car purchase when Moretz bought this car to celebrate her 18th birthday.

The E-Class Coupe derives its power from a 4.7-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine. This allows it to produce 402 horsepower and 443 lb-ft of torque. Furthermore, with a seven-speed automatic transmission, it can reach a maximum speed of 155 mph. On the other hand, it takes less than five seconds for this work of art to go from accelerate from 0 to 60 mph.

3. Mercedes-Benz GLE 450 AMG

It seems that Moretz is a huge fan of Mercedes. Aside from the Mercedes E-Class Coupe, The 5th Wave star also has a GLE 450 AMG in her car collection. The GLE 450 AMG also doesn’t retail for cheap, as it’s valued at $65,100 in the market.

But unlike the E-Class Coupe, the GLE 450 AMG is a much bigger coupe. In fact, the MTV Movie Award-winning actress even gave it a nickname of “Big Bertha.” Clearly, it’s a great choice whenever Moretz is wanting to drive around the city with style and class.

The GLE 450 AMG gets its power from a 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 engine. This allows it to produce 362 horsepower and 384 lb-ft of torque. In addition to this, it also has no problems with speed, capable of going as fast as 155 mph. When it comes to acceleration, it can go from a standstill to 60 mph in just a little more than 4½ seconds.

2. BMW X6

While Moretz is a big fan of Mercedes, the Let Me In star didn’t stop herself from getting a car from rival company BMW. Next up on this list is Moretz’s BMW X6. For this car purchase, Moretz took out $79,295 from her earnings to add to her car collection.

The X6 is certainly a great choice when the Nimona star needs something with size. But aside from having size, the X6 also stands out thanks to its unique and sleek exterior that makes it an instant head turner on the streets. Furthermore, its lavish interior should provide some comfortable rides and sufficient cargo space.

The BMW X6 is built with a 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine. This allows it to produce 445 horsepower and 480 lb-ft of torque. When it comes to speed, the X6 has no problems going full speed up to 130 mph with the assistance of its eight-speed automatic transmission. In just a little more than 4½ seconds, this masterpiece can go from a standstill to 60 mph with ease.

1. Land Rover Range Rover HSE

Retailing in the market for as much as $99,850, the most expensive car in Moretz’s collection is a Land Rover Range Rover HSE. Moretz can often be spotted taking her Range Rover HSE for a spin around the city during her daily drives. It’s certainly a great choice for everyday use given its reliability for comfort, safety, and design.

While the Land Rover Range Rover HSE is one of the most coveted SUVs in the market, not only does it provide a luxurious feel, but it’s also practical at best. In fact, when Moretz finds herself needing to go on long road trips, the Range Rover HSE is the perfect choice. Thanks to its off-roading abilities, the Range Rover HSE can thrive under the most unforgiving conditions.

The Range Rover HSE sources its power from a 3.0-liter supercharged V8 engine. This allows it to produce 380 horsepower and 332 lb-ft of torque. It has no problems with acceleration, capable of moving from a standstill to 60 mph in just a hairline below seven seconds.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Chloë Grace Moretz’s amazing $304K car collection.