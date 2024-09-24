It has been years since Zachary Gordon and Robert Capron played Greg Heffley and Rowley Jefferson in the Diary of a Wimpy Kid movies, but the two recently linked up with author Jeff Kinney.

Kinney took to X, formerly Twitter, to share a photo of Gordon and Capron. They are smiling together at a restaurant. They are both 26 years old and have aged since their last Wimpy Kid movie, Dog Days.

“These kids and their backwards hats and Mountain Dews and chocolate chip cookies,” Kinney’s caption read. “Good seeing you, fellas.”

This is an iconic link-up. It is good to see that the crew still hangs out. The last time they worked together was in 2012 when Dog Days came out.

Since the Diary of a Wimpy Kid movies, Zachary Gordon and Robert Capron have continued acting. The former starred in The Boxcar Children, American Pie Presents: Girls’ Rules, Dreamcatcher, Violet, and Max Dagan. The latter has starred in Frankenweenie, The Way, Way Back, and Tarzan.

Additionally, Capron has starred in episodes of R.L. Stine’s The Haunting Hour, The Middle, and Elementary. In Elementary, he had a recurring role in the third season before being a guest star beginning in the fourth season.

The Diary of a Wimpy Kid movies

The Diary of a Wimpy Kid movie franchise started in 2010 with a live-action adaptation of the first book. It is still the highest-grossing entry (domestically) in the series, grossing $64 million domestically and $76 million worldwide.

The movie is a faithful adaptation of the inaugural book in the series. Zachary Gordon and Robert Capron starred alongside Devon Bostick, Rachael Harris, Steve Zahn, and Chloë Grace Moretz.

A year later, a sequel, Rodrick Rules, was released. The second movie once again faithfully adapted the book it is named after. While the principal cast returned, Peyton List was introduced as Greg’s love interest, Holly Hills.

It was also a success, grossing $72.5 million on a $21 million budget. This resulted in a third movie, Dog Days, being made the following year. Dog Days grossed $77 million worldwide, a franchise high, on a $22 million budget.

However, it combined elements of the third (The Last Straw) and fourth (Dog Days) books. It was also the final time Gordon, Capron, and List would portray their iconic characters. They were beginning to age out of their characters, as evident by their deeper voices.

Going animated

Almost five years later, a fourth installment, The Long Haul, was released. This introduced a new cast to the fray. Jason Drucker, Alicia Silverstone, Tom Everett Scott, and Charlie Wright starred as the Heffley family.

Unfortunately, The Long Haul was a major flop. The Diary of a Wimpy Kid adaptation grossed just $40 million on a $22 million budget. This caused a shift in the franchise’s focus.

Since The Long Haul, the Diary of a Wimpy Kid franchise has been rebooted as an animated series. In 2021, Disney+ released an animated adaptation of the first book.

They have subsequently released two more installments, Rodrick Rules and Cabin Fever, in the following years. It appears more are coming, as Kinney replied to a fan who responded to his photo of Gordon and Capron. They asked if more Disney+ movies were coming, to which he replied, “More coming!”