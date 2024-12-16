Colin Kaepernick has an incredible car collection. Kaepernick is a well-respected former NFL quarterback. He was responsible for leading the San Francisco 49ers back to the Super Bowl for the first time since 1994. Moreover, the former 49ers quarterback is currently the NFL record-holder for most rushing yards in a single game while also being the record-holder in postseason play.

But while Kaepernick was one of the most effective quarterbacks in the NFL, the former University of Nevada standout was also a social activist. Kaepernick didn't shy away from speaking out against racial injustices.

Unfortunately, despite Kaepernick's impact on the field, the quarterback was left unsigned, leading to allegations that the NFL was leaving him out to dry for his prior statements against the injustices. As a result, the ex-NFL quarterback even went as far as filing a grievance against the NFL with allegations that he was being blackballed for his political stance.

Despite expressing his desire to continue playing professional football, Kaepernick's NFL career ended in 2016. Although Kaepernick received invitations to work out with a handful of NFL teams, he still remains unsigned until this day.

Given Kaepernick's polarizing NFL career, have you ever wondered what kind of cars he drives? Well, wonder no more. Here is Colin Kaepernick's incredible $195K car collection, with photos.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kaepernick has a net worth of around $20 million. Although Kaepernick still remains unsigned, he still managed to earn a solid paycheck from his days with the 49ers, allowing him to get himself a pair of nice cars.

2. Jaguar XJL

The cheapest car in Kaepernick's collection is a Jaguar XJL, which cost the former 49ers quarterback around $86,500. Although it's the cheapest car in Kaepernick's garage, any car enthusiast will agree that it isn't cheap by any means. In fact, it's considered to be one of the most coveted top-of-the-line sedans in the market today.

The Jaguar XJL is a luxury sedan that oozes class and elegance that is fit for the NFL record-holder for most rushing yards by a quarterback in a single game.

In terms of features, the Jaguar XJL possesses a fine exterior design. It was simply built to turn some heads. Furthermore, it also has some nice size for a sedan, paving the way for a lavish interior that should provide the utmost comfort for any owner. In fact, the Jaguar XJL should easily treat Kaepernick like royalty.

The Jaguar XJL is powered by a 3.0-liter supercharged V6 engine. This allows it to produce 300 horsepower and 432 lb-ft of torque. Equipped with an eight-speed automatic transmission, the Jaguar XJL can go as fast as 174 mph. This makes the Jaguar XJL the faster car in Kaepernick's collection.

When it comes to acceleration, it has no problems doing so, needing just a little more than four seconds to move from a standstill position to 60 mph.

While the Jaguar XJL is the cheaper car in Kaepernick's collection, the former NFL quarterback surely loves taking it for a spin, given its lavish features.

1. Jaguar F-Type

There's no question that the former University of Nevada standout is a huge fan of Jaguar cars. Aside from the Jaguar XJL, Kaepernick also owns the keys to a Jaguar F-Type.

For this masterpiece on wheels, the two-time WAC Offensive Player of the Year shelled out around $108,500. The Jaguar F-Type is a sleek coupe style of vehicle that should outclass most of the cars in the market.

As one of the best coupes in the British car market, the Jaguar F-Type doesn't fall short in terms of impressing spectators with its sleek and sporty exterior. As a result, the Jaguar F-Type is easily an instant eye-catcher that should stand out whenever Kaepernick drives it.

In addition to this, the Jaguar F-Type also features a top-down roof, allowing the former 49ers star to get some much needed fresh air when he cruises around the city.

The Jaguar F-Type is powered by a 5.0-liter Supercharger V8 powertrain. This allows the elite coupe to produce 567 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque.

Furthermore, in terms of speed, it's well capable of reaching a maximum speed of 171 mph with the assistance of an eight-speed automatic transmission. On the other hand, it can also accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just a hair less than four seconds.

With the features of the Jaguar F-Type, it isn't surprising that Kaepernick just had to pick one up for himself. Moreover, the Jaguar F-Type is indeed a British super car that's difficult to resist.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Colin Kaepernick's incredible $195K car collection.