Colin Kaepernick's net worth in 2023 is $20 million. Kaepernick played six seasons in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers. He started out as a backup quarterback but eventually proved that he can be a starter in the league. Currently, he is an activist for civil rights and social justice movements. In this one, we’ll take a look at Kaepernick’s net worth in 2023.

Colin Kaepernick’s net worth in 2023 (estimate): $20 million

Colin Kaepernick’s net worth in 2023 is roughly $20 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

The Milwaukee-born Kaepernick started playing football at 8 years old as a defensive end and punter for his youth team. Colin was a 4.0 GPA student during his high school years in John H. Pitman in Turlock, California. He also played for the school's football, basketball, and baseball teams where he was nominated for all-state selections for all three sports in his senior year.

Kaepernick was the MVP of the Central California Conference in football where he led his school to its first-ever playoff victory. He was also an All-CCC selection for basketball where he almost led his 16th-ranked team to a near-upset of no. 1 Oak Ridge.

Colin Kaepernick's college career

Despite receiving several scholarship offers for baseball, Kaepernick wanted to play college football. He eventually signed with the only college to offer him a football scholarship, the University of Nevada.

He started out as a backup quarterback for the Wolf Pack, but he eventually earned his role at the starting lineup and was a major factor for the team. In his four years, he had totals of 10,098 passing yards and 82 touchdowns. He also scored 59 rushing touchdowns in 4,112 yards rushed. He was a multiple-time WAC Offensive Player of the Year and was part of multiple All-WAC Teams.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Kaepernick graduated with a 4.0 GPA and a bachelor’s degree in business management. He was also eligible for the 2011 NFL Draft.

Colin Kaepernick is drafted by the 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers acquired the 36th overall pick in a trade with the Denver Broncos to pick Kaepernick in the second round. His rookie contract was worth $5.1 million for four years.

He only played three games in his first year as a backup to Alex Smith. But in his second season, Kaepernick assumed the starting role after Smith suffered a concussion in their Week 10 game against the St. Louis Rams. The 49ers finished the season with an 11-4-1 record and an NFL playoff berth.

Kaepernick led San Francisco to the NFC Championship and beat the Atlanta Falcons en route to a Super Bowl XLVII matchup with the Baltimore Ravens. He threw for 302 yards and made one rushing and passing touchdown. Unfortunately, the 49ers could not overcome the deficit, and they fell to the Ravens, 34-31.

On June 4, 2014, Kaepernick signed a six-year, $114 million extension with a $12.3 million signing bonus with the 49ers. Unfortunately, they wouldn’t make it back to the Super Bowl again.

After nine games in the 2015 season, Kaepernick was declared to miss the rest of the year due to a shoulder injury that would require surgery. On October 13, 2016, the team restructured his contract, making it a two-year deal with an option for the following year.

Colin Kaepernick kneels during National Anthem

During the 2016 preseason games, Colin Kaepernick knelt during the national anthem in protest of the racial and social injustices that are happening in the country.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

“I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color,” Kaepernick told NFL Media in an exclusive interview after the game. “To me, this is bigger than football and it would be selfish on my part to look the other way. There are bodies in the street and people getting paid leave and getting away with murder.”

Despite receiving mixed reactions, mostly backlash from his actions, Kaepernick continued to kneel during the national anthem in every game of the 2016 season.

He opted out of his player option for the next season and he has been a free agent ever since.

Kaepernick has earned $43,479,216 in his six seasons with the San Francisco 49ers, according to Spotrac.

He attempted multiple comebacks in the NFL, getting workouts from various teams, but none of those efforts worked out.

Colin Kaepernick sues NFL for collusion

Got some great work in last week @UCLA – here’s the link to the full video: https://t.co/NXySb0Tijq

In Michigan this week w/ @CoachJim4UM workin’. Appreciate the warm welcome @UMichFootball @UMich pic.twitter.com/Z0guUNlYw3 — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) March 31, 2022

In October 2017, Kaepernick filed a grievance against the NFL as he accused the owners of colluding to keep him out of the league not because of his skills, but his on-field political statements. On Feb. 15, 2019, it was announced that Kaepernick reached a confidential settlement with the NFL.

Despite receiving interest from teams and him expressing his desire to return to the NFL, Kaepernick still doesn’t have a team to play for as of this writing. His most recent attempt to return came after Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season. His agent reached out to the Jets, who had just lost Aaron Rodgers for the season due to a torn Achillis tendon. It is not known how much interest there is for a 35-year-old quarterback who had not played in an NFL game in seven years.

Colin Kaepernick's other endeavors

During his time in the NFL, Kaepernick endorsed big brands such as Beats by Dre, McDonald’s, Jaguar, and Nike, which signed him to lead the 30th anniversary of its “Just Do It” campaign.

In 2016, Kaepernick and his partner Nessa founded the Know Your Rights Camp. The organization is aimed to advance the liberation and well-being of minority communities through education, self-empowerment, and mass-mobilization, as per their website.

During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Kaepernick and the organization launched a relief fund to help with the health crisis relief. They have raised over $1 million in donations.

Only time will tell if Kaepernick will get another opportunity to showcase his skills. In the meantime, he is still fighting against social and racial injustice in the United States.