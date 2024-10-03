David Beckham is a decorated soccer player who dominated the sport back in the day and married former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham. With numerous awards under his belt, it isn't surprising that he was inducted into the Hall of Fame. Given his storied soccer career, have you ever wondered what kind of cars he owns? Well, wonder no more. Here's David Beckham's incredible $2.7 million car collection, with photos.

Beckham is recognized as a certified star. As a result, it isn't surprising that he was one of the highest-paid athletes back in the day before transitioning into a professional club owner.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Beckham has a net worth of around $450 million. With extra cash to spare, it isn't surprising that he's enjoying his retirement by collecting some of his dream cars. According to sources, Beckham's collection is absolutely stacked.

10. 2015 Jaguar F-Type Project 7

The cheapest car parked in Beckham's garage is a 2015 Jaguar F-Type Project 7, which costs $165,925. Powered by a 5.0-liter Supercharged V8 engine, it produces 575 horsepower and 502 lb-ft of torque. It can go full speed at 186 mph. Despite being the cheapest car, it surely deserves a place in Beckham's collection.

9. 1988 Aston Martin V8 Vantage

An instant classic, Beckham also owns a 1988 Aston Martin V8 Vantage. Sold in the market for $182,500, the 1988 Aston Martin V8 Vantage gets its power from a 5.3-liter V8 engine. This allows it to produce 403 horsepower and 390 lb-ft of torque. In just a little over five seconds, it can go from standstill to 60 mph.

8. 2006 Lamborghini Gallardo

As a soccer star, there's no question that he deserves a supercar, one like a 2006 Lamborghini Gallardo. For this supercar, Beckham probably shelled out around $195,000. The 2006 Lamborghini Gallardo derives its power from a 5.2-liter V10 engine. It produces 552 horsepower and 392 lb-ft of torque. In terms of speed, this supercar can go as fast as 195 mph.

7. 2022 Maserati MC20

A top-tier car fit for a superstar like Beckham, there's no question that the 2022 Maserati MC20 is one of the most valuable pieces of Beckham's car collection.

Priced at $215,995, the 2022 Maserati MC20 boasts of a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged V6 powertrain, producing 621 horsepower and 538 lb-ft of torque. In just under three seconds, this luxurious car can go from 0 to 60 mph with ease. It can also reach a top speed of 202 mph.

6. 2013 McLaren MP4-12C Spider

Beckham also owns a $265,750 2013 McLaren MP4-12C Spider, which is one of the most coveted cars in the market. Designed with a seven-speed automatic transmission, it can peak at 204 mph. In terms of acceleration, it can go from 0 to 60 mph in a little above three seconds. Moreover, with a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8, it produces 616 horsepower and 443 lb-ft of torque.

5. 2010 Bentley Continental GT Supersports

There's no doubt that Victoria and David Beckham are one of the best power couples in the world. In fact, Victoria loved her husband so much, she gifted him a $267,000 2010 Bentley Continental GT Supersports.

Powered by a 6.0-liter twin-turbocharged W12 engine, it produces 700 horsepower and 750 lb-ft of torque. Thanks to an eight-speed automatic transmission, Beckham should also have no problems with running at 205 mph.

4. McLaren 720S

Since hanging up his sneakers, Beckham has a lot of free time in his hands, allowing him to do some more car shopping. As a result, he recently purchased a McLaren 720S, which costs at least $299,000.

Getting its power from a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine, it produces 710 horsepower and 568 lb-ft of torque. In under three seconds, the McLaren 720S can easily go from 0 to 60 mph.

3. Bentley Mulsanne

The second Bentley in Beckham's garage is a Bentley Mulsanne, which is valued at $310,000. Deriving its power from a 6.75-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine, it produces 505 horsepower and 725 lb-ft of torque. It can go full speed at 190 mph. The Bentley Mulsanne is also great in terms of acceleration, capable of going from 0 to 60 mph in just under five seconds.

2. Rolls-Royce Ghost

While driving around the city, it seems that Beckham wants to do it with style. As a result, he also owns a $340,500 Rolls-Royce Ghost. It produces 563 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque thanks to a 6.6-liter twin-turbocharged V12 engine. With an eight-speed automatic transmission, it can reach a top speed of 155 mph.

1. Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe

The most expensive car in Beckham's car collection is a Rolls-Royce Phantom Drophead Coupe, which is sold in the market for $492,000. A true icon of luxury, this beauty produces 453 horsepower and 531 lb-ft of torque thanks to a 6.75-liter V12 engine. It can also go full speed at 155 mph.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on David Beckham's incredible $2.7 million car collection.