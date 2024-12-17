David de Gea has an amazing car collection. De Gea is a reputable goalkeeper in the soccer scene. He currently plays for Fiorentina, which is an Italian-based soccer club. He signed with Fiorentina after de Gea left Manchester United, who he played 13 seasons with. Internationally, de Gea represents Spain.

Given de Gea's impact as a goalkeeper, have you ever wondered what kind of cars he drives? Well, wonder no more. Here is David de Gea's amazing $335K car collection, with photos.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, de Gea's net worth is around $75 million. As a highly paid soccer star, de Gea went on to get himself some nice cars.

3. Mercedes-Benz CLA45 AMG

The cheapest car in de Gea's car collection is a Mercedes-Benz CLA45 AMG. This top-tier sedan is priced at around $55,000 in the market. Although it's the cheapest automobile under his name, the CLA45 AMG is easily a premium sedan that's coveted by a handful of car enthusiasts around the world.

In terms of features, the CLA45 AMG boasts of a sporty exterior design while maintaining the lavish features of a true Mercedes. But while the brand is known for its class and elegance, the CLA45 AMG finds a way to incorporate a more modern touch.

Speaking of modern touch, the CLA45 AMG welcomes its owners with a lavish interior that's integrated with some advanced technology to make life so much easier for any driver. As the cherry on top. the CLA45 AMG will surely provide the utmost comfort.

The CLA45 AMG operates on a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine. This allows it to produce 375 horsepower and 350 lb-ft of torque. In just a little over four seconds, the CLA45 AMG can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just a little longer than four seconds. To cap it off, this powerful sedan can also go as fast as 155 mph.

2. Mercedes-Benz GLE 53 AMG

While de Gea has the keys to a CLA45 AMG, the Spanish soccer star also has another Mercedes in the form of the Mercedes-Benz GLE 53 AMG. For this luxurious SUV, Silva paid around $75,000. This makes it the second-most expensive car in de Gea's collection. The GLE 53 AMG is a top-tier SUV that shouldn't be overlooked as it's one of the best SUV releases made by Mercedes.

Staying true to the brand, the GLE 53 AMG features a solid design that doesn't compromise on performance. The GLE 53 AMG possesses some good size, making it suitable for transporting some bulky items, thanks to its sufficient cargo space. But more importantly, this elite SUV is capable of providing the utmost comfort to its passengers due its roomy leg room.

Some other features of the GLE 53 AMG is its built with a sport-tuned suspension system, giving any driver a more pleasant driving experience. Its upgraded brake system and exhaust system are an added bonus.

As a result, the GLE 53 AMG does give an aura of class, as its design does a good job in maintaining the premium features of a Mercedes while providing the benefits of a versatile SUV.

The GLE 53 AMG derives its power from a 3.0-liter Inline-6 engine. This allows it to produce 429 horsepower and 384 lb-ft of torque. It takes just less than 5½ seconds for this elite SUV to accelerate from a standstill position to 60 mph. The GLE 53 AMG can also attain a maximum speed of 155 mph.

1. Aston Martin DB11

While de Gea is a huge fan of Mercedes, he did make space for a different car in the form of the Aston Martin DB11. For this beast on wheels, the Premier League champion shelled out around $205,000. The DB11 is another elite coupe. However, it's safe to say that it's the main highlight of de Gea's garage.

The DB11 is designed to take over the competition of super cars. In addition to this, de Gea should have no problems taking this top-of-the-line coupe for a spin in terms of comfort.

Given that it perfectly blends both performance and style, the DB11 is easily one of the most coveted luxury coupes in the market. As a result, even the Fiorentina goalkeeper just couldn't resist getting this top-of-the-line coupe for himself.

The DB11 operates on a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 powertrain. This allows it to produce 503 horsepower and 498 lb-ft of torque. In just a hair less than four seconds, the DB11 can move from a standstill to 60 mph with ease. When it comes to speed, the DB11 has no problems reaching a top speed of 187 mph with the help of an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on David de Gea's amazing $335K car collection.