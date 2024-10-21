David Robinson has an amazing car collection. Robinson is a Basketball Hall of Famer who has won numerous accolades in his storied basketball career. He is a onetime NBA MVP, two-time NBA champion, onetime Defensive Player of the Year, 12-time All-NBA Team player, and a 10-time All-Star.

Furthermore, Robinson was a huge part in the San Antonio Spurs dynasty in the '90s until the early '00s and one of the best draft picks in Spurs history. Given Robinson's popularity in the NBA scene, have you ever wondered what kind of cars he drives? Well, wonder no more. Here's David Robinson's amazing $3.1 million car collection, with photos.

With Robinson carving out a successful NBA career, it isn't surprising that the former Spurs big man also bagged huge paychecks. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Robinson has a net worth of around $200 million.

With plenty of cash to enjoy, the 12-time All-NBA Team player decided to splurge on a few of his dream cars to fill up his garage. Based on sources, Robinson owns a top-of-the-line SUV, a luxury sedan, and a pair of super cars.

4. Audi Q8

The cheapest car in Robinson's collection is an Audi Q8. Retailing in the market for around $73,000, the Audi Q8 isn't cheap by any means. In fact, it's one of the most highly sought-after luxury sedans in the market. Thanks to a lavish interior with enough space for the utmost comfort, the Audi Q8 should have no problems housing Robinson's 7'1 tall and 250-pound frame.

The Audi Q8 produces 340 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque, due to a built-in 3.0-liter TFSI engine, according to sources. On the other hand, it only takes around six seconds for this top-of-the-line SUV to accelerate from standstill position to 60 mph.

When it comes to speed, the Audi Q8 can reach a full speed of 155 mph as it's designed with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

While it's the cheapest car in Robinson's collection, it surely deserves a place in his garage, given that it's the only SUV that the former Defensive Player of the Year owns.

3. McLaren GT

Next up on this list is Robinson's McLaren GT. For this elite super car, the 10-time All-Star took out $204,000 from his NBA earnings. The McLaren GT features a sleek and sporty design without compromising its performance on the road. Furthermore, the McLaren GT also makes sure that the driver gets an elite experience like no other.

The McLaren GT derives its power from a 4.0-liter V8 engine. This allows it to produce 612 horsepower and 465 lb-ft of torque. On the other hand, its seven-speed automatic transmission helps it go as fast as 204 mph. The McLaren GT only needs a little over three seconds to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph.

With the McLaren GT, Robinson can surely stand out on the streets the same way he easily caught attention on the basketball court with his elite game.

2. Rolls-Royce Ghost

Speaking of luxury cars, Robinson also owns a Rolls-Royce Ghost, which probably made the 1995 NBA MVP shell out around $354,000. This sedan offers a lavish interior that treats any of its passengers like certified royalty. Given Robinson's Hall of Fame worthy accolades in the NBA, he certainly deserves to be on the back of this prized sedan as NBA royalty.

The Rolls-Royce Ghost is powered by a 6.6-liter twin-turbocharged V12 engine. It produces 563 horsepower and 605 lb-ft of torque. On the other hand, it can reach a maximum speed of 155 mph thanks to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Furthermore, it can accelerate with ease, capable of going from 0 to 60 mph in just a little over four seconds.

1. Bugatti Veyron

The most expensive car in Robinson's garage is a Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse, which made the Basketball Hall of Famer shell out around $2.5 million.

The two-time NBA champion should have no problems driving in style with this one, when he takes the Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse for a spin around the city. The Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse features a futuristic design with an elite performance to match.

Sourcing its power from an 8.0-liter Quad-Turbocharged W16 Engine, it produces 1,200 horsepower and 1,100 lb-ft of torque. Furthermore, with the assistance of a seven-speed DCT Automatic transmission, it can go as fast as 233 mph. On the other hand, it can easily accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just a little longer than 2½ seconds.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on David Robinson's amazing $3.1 million car collection.