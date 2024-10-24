De'Aaron Fox has an incredible car collection. De'Aaron Fox is one of the top rising stars in the NBA today. He currently plays for the Sacramento Kings. Fox is a onetime NBA All-Star and an All-NBA Third Team selection. Furthermore, he also led the NBA in steals during the 2023-2024 season.

The fifth-overall pick of the 2017 NBA Draft has been a key player for the Kings, powering the former cellar-dweller into a legitimate playoff contender in the Western Conference. Given Fox's accomplishments, have you ever wondered what kind of cars an NBA superstar like him drives? Well, wonder no more. Here is De'Aaron Fox's incredible $295K car collection, with photos.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Fox has a net worth of around $20 million. Back in the 2020 offseason, Fox signed a long-term deal with the Kings. Based on Spotrac, the All-Star guard agreed to a five-year contract extension worth $163 million. Since then, the Kings have reaped the fruits of the deal as the franchise ended their playoff drought that lasted for over a decade.

Aside from a lucrative NBA paycheck, Fox also nabbed several endorsement deals, including partnerships with brands such as Under Armour, House of Hoops, Huli, Head & Shoulders, and Ryoko Rain. He was formerly signed to Nike before striking a shoe deal with Under Armour, joining fellow NBA star Stephen Curry.

As a wealthy professional athlete, the NBA All-Star can certainly afford to live a lavish lifestyle. This includes owning some luxurious rides. But unlike other NBA stars, Fox doesn't have a stacked garage, only owning pair of automobiles. Nonetheless, his two cars are certainly worth taking a gander at, based on sources.

2. Tesla Model S

Fox must have a love for nature. In fact, he decided to go green by purchasing a Tesla Model S. For this modern-day vehicle, the NBA All-Star guard paid around $89,990, which is the less expensive car in his collection.

The Tesla Model S features a modern look combined with some advanced technology to match. But more importantly, it should help Fox to reduce his carbon footprint, probably the main motivator to convince him to get one for himself.

Aside from being environmentally friendly, any car would be hard pressed to get any more futuristic than the Tesla Model S. Equipped with advanced technology, any owner should be spoiled with a long list of amenities that people from the past wouldn't be able to imagine. In fact, its unique interior can easily sweep any car collector off their feet.

The Tesla Model S is powered by a dual electric motor. This allows it to produce 1,020 horsepower. Furthermore, despite being equipped with only a one-speed direct-drive transmission, the Tesla Model S can attain a maximum speed of 200 mph.

In terms of acceleration, this futuristic electric car has no problems, capable of moving from 0 to 60 mph in just a hairline below two seconds.

1. Aston Martin DB11

While the Sacramento Kings star is a huge fan of futuristic cars, he did make space for a super car in the form of the Aston Martin DB11. For this beast on wheels, De'Aaron Fox star shelled out around $205,000 to add to his car collection.

The Aston Martin DB11 is another elite coupe. However, it's safe to say that it's the main highlight of Fox's garage. Fox seems to be a huge fan of the brand, as he was even spotted in games wearing sneakers that feature an Aston Martin colorway.

The Aston Martin DB11 is designed to take over the competition of super cars. In addition to this, the reigning NBA steals leader should have no problems taking this top-of-the-line coupe for a spin in terms of comfort.

Given that it perfectly blends both performance and style, the Aston Martin DB11 is easily one of the most coveted luxury coupes in the market. As a result, even the All-NBA Team player just couldn't resist getting this top-of-the-line coupe for himself.

The Aston Martin DB11 operates on a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 powertrain. This allows it to produce 503 horsepower and 498 lb-ft of torque. In just a hairline below four seconds, the Aston Martin DB11 can move from a standstill to 60 mph with ease.

When it comes to speed, the Aston Martin DB11 has no problems reaching a top speed of 187 mph, according to Aston Martin's official website, with the help of an eight-speed automatic transmission.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on De'Aaron Fox's incredible $295K car collection, with photos.