DeMar DeRozan has an incredible car collection. DeRozan is one of the best basketball players in the NBA today. He is a six-time All-Star and three-time All-NBA Team player. DeRozan will be making his Kings debut soon after they acquired him from the Chicago Bulls in a sign-and-trade deal in July 2024. As part of the deal, DeRozan signed a three-year, $76 million contract.

Given DeRozan's accomplishments in the league, have you ever wondered what kind of cars a NBA superstar like him drives? Well, wonder no more. This article features DeMar DeRozan's incredible $571K car collection, with photos.

DeRozan has played at an All-Star level for several seasons in the NBA. Given his stellar play, it isn't surprising that DeRozan is highly paid in the NBA. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, DeRozan has a net worth of around $80 million. With plenty of cash lying around, the All-Star forward decided to invest in a few luxury cars, as per sources.

4. Chevrolet Tahoe

The cheapest car in DeRozan's collection is a Chevrolet Tahoe, which costs around $47,000. Aside from a well-designed exterior, the Chevy Tahoe features a spacious interior with enough leg room for the Bulls forward to relax with ease. Furthermore, its lavish interior is headlined by the vehicle's advanced technological features that should surely blow anyone's mind away.

The Chevy Tahoe derives its power from a 5.3-liter V8 engine. This allows it to produce 355 horsepower and 383 lb-ft of torque.

Furthermore, this powerful SUV can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph with ease in just a little longer than seven seconds. On the other hand, in terms of speed, it's capable of reaching a top speed of 147 mph with the assistance of its six-speed automatic transmission.

Although it's the cheapest car in DeRozan's collection, it certainly deserves a place in his garage given the Chevy Tahoe's practicality combined with its lavish features.

3. Land Rover Range Rover

The second luxury SUV in DeRozan's car collection is a Land Rover Range Rover. Retailing in the market for $84,950, the Land Rover Range Rover is a staple in the garages among professional athletes for a myriad of reasons.

The Land Rover Range Rover boasts of a sleek design with a futuristic touch. Moreover, it also doesn't sacrifice comfort while being able to put premium on performance. But aside from comfortable rides, it's also a good option when DeRozan needs to go on outdoor adventures, as it's also built for off-roading conditions.

The Land Rover Range Rover gets its power from a 3.0-liter Supercharged V6 engine. This paves the way for it to produce 380 horsepower and 332 lb-ft of torque. With an eight-speed automatic transmission, it can go full speed at 162 mph. In addition to this, in terms of acceleration, it's capable of going from a standstill to 60 mph in just a little more than six seconds.

2. Mercedes-AMG G 63

Speaking of luxury SUVs, DeRozan also couldn't resist getting a Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG. Retailing in the market for $142,800, the Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG is a top-of-the-line SUV.

While offering a lavish interior for the utmost comfort, it also comes in handy when the Chicago Bulls forward needs to go on long road trips that may require going through the most unforgiving terrains and conditions thanks to its off-roading capabilities.

The Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG sources its power from a 5.5-liter twin-turbo V8 engine. This paves the way for it to produce 563 horsepower and 561 lb-ft of torque. In addition to this, a seven-speed automatic transmission allows it to go full speed at 137 mph. In just a hairline below 5½ seconds, it can easily move from a standstill to 60 mph.

1. Rolls-Royce Wraith

Sold in the market for $296,025, the most expensive car in DeRozan's collection is a Rolls-Royce Wraith. The Rolls-Royce Wraith is truly an icon of luxury, providing a lavish feel thanks to its comfortable seats combined with a timeless exterior that should easily turn some heads on the streets.

As a result, it's the ideal vehicle to rest after a grueling training session. Alternatively, it's also the right car when the six-time All-Star just wants to drive in style.

Powered by a 6.6-liter twin-turbo V12 engine, the Rolls-Royce Wraith produces 624 horsepower and 605 lb-ft of torque. Moreover, an eight-speed automatic transmission allows the Rolls-Royce Wraith to go as fast as 155 mph. In just 4.1 seconds, this top-of-the-line masterpiece can accelerate from 0 to 60 mph with ease.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on DeMar DeRozan's incredible $571K car collection.