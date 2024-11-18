Hailee Steinfeld has an incredible car collection. Steinfeld is a rising young actress, who's also talented enough to be a singer. A lot of people are familiar with her hit song Flashlight.

On the other hand, Steinfeld has appeared in hit productions such as the Pitch Perfect installments, True Grit, and the TV Mini Series Hawkeye. She is also an Oscar Award-nominated actress and is dating Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

Given Steinfeld's popularity, have you ever wondered what kind of cars she drives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Hailee Steinfeld's incredible $185K car collection, with photos.

Given that Steinfeld is quite successful as a singer and actress, it's easy to see why she has earned a lot of money. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Steinfeld has a net worth of around $22 million. With plenty of cash at her disposal, it isn't surprising that the Hawkeye actress filled up her garage with some luxurious rides, based on sources.

3. 2012 Audi A6

The cheapest car in Steinfeld's car collection is a 2012 Audi A6, which costs around $42,575. Although it's the cheapest car in her collection, every car enthusiast will agree that the A6 isn't cheap by any means. In fact, it was one of the most coveted luxury sedans in the market, at one point.

The A6 is a luxury sedan that stands out with its sleek look. Moreover, one of its best attractions is its lavish interior. With a comfy interior, the Pitch Perfect actress should have no problems relaxing after a tiring shoot or a recording session. But more importantly, the A6 isn't also one to disappoint in terms of performance.

Built with a 2.0-liter Turbo Inline-4 powertrain, the A6 produces 211 horsepower and 258 lb-ft of torque. Furthermore, it only needs 7½ seconds to go from 0 to 60 mph. On the other hand, it relies on a continuous variable transmission, and it can attain a top speed of 148 mph.

2. 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport

Next up on this list is one of only two SUVs in Steinfeld's car collection, which comes in the form of the 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Sport. For this top-of-the-line SUV, Steinfeld took out $69,885 from her pockets. The Range Rover Sport is a staple among Hollywood celebrities for its size and luxurious amenities.

In terms of features, the Range Rover Sport is coveted for its size as an SUV, providing sufficient leg room and cargo space. Also, the Range Rover Sport should also come in handy whenever Steinfeld wants to go on long road trips with friends or family.

In fact, the Range Rover Sport is built to withstand the most unforgiving terrain without sacrificing comfort thanks to its off-roading capabilities.

The Range Rover Sport derives its power from a 3.0-liter supercharged V6 engine. This allows it to produce 340 horsepower and 332 lb-ft of torque.

In terms of speed, the Range Rover Sport has no problems reaching a maximum speed of 130 mph, and it has an eight-speed automatic transmission. When it comes to acceleration, this top-tier SUV can move from a standstill to 60 mph in just a little more than six seconds.

1. 2016 Porsche Macan Turbo

The second SUV in the Flashlight singer's garage is a 2016 Porsche Macan Turbo. Retailing in the market for as much as $72,300, the Macan Turbo is also the most expensive car in Steinfeld's car collection. If one is looking for a roomy luxurious SUV that performs like a sports car, there's no question that the Macan Turbo is a great choice.

The Macan Turbo is a roomy SUV that should treat any owner like royalty with its long list of amenities. As a result, there's no doubt that the Oscar Award-nominated actress deserves to have one in her possession. But more importantly, staying true to the brand, the Macan Turbo also doesn't fall short when it comes to performance.

The Macan Turbo sources its power from a 3.6-liter twin-turbo V6 engine. This allows it to produce 400 horsepower and 406 lb-ft of torque. With a seven-speed transmission, the Macan Turbo can go as fast as 164 mph, making it the fastest car in Steinfeld's garage. Moreover, it only needs a hair below 4½ seconds to go from a standstill position to 60 mph.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Hailee Steinfeld's incredible $185K car collection.