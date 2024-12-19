Harry Kane has an incredible car collection. Kane is a well-known striker who currently plays for German soccer club Bayern Munich. Kane has earned several accolades throughout his soccer career, including the FIFA World Cup Golden Boot and European Golden Shoe. He is also a Member of the Order of the British Empire.

Given Kane's accomplishments in soccer, have you ever wondered what kind of cars a soccer star like him drives? Well, wonder no more. Here is Harry Kane's incredible $471K car collection, with photos.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kane has a net worth of around $40 million. With a highly successful and lucrative soccer career, it isn't surprising that the Bayern Munich star can afford to live a lavish lifestyle. This includes picking up some nice rides to fill his garage.

4. Jaguar F-Pace

For more photos, click here

The cheapest car in Kane's car collection is a Jaguar F-Pace. For this elite SUV, the Bayern Munich star took out $60,000 from his pockets. Although it's the cheapest car in his garage, any car enthusiast will certainly agree that the F-Pace is easy to admire and not cheap by any means.

In terms of features, the F-Pace has a compact exterior. However, it still provides sufficient leg room and cargo space for Kane to enjoy. The Jaguar F-Pace operates on a turbocharged 4-cylinder engine. This allows it to produce 296 horsepower. Furthermore, any owner would be spoiled with its long list of luxurious amenities, highlighted by its roomy cabin.

3. Land Rover Range Rover Vogue

For more photos, click here

Looking at the collection of cars in Kane's garage, it seems that the FIFA Golden Boot winner has a preference for SUVs. In fact, he also got himself a Land Rover Range Rover Vogue, which cost Kane around $86,000.

The Range Rover Vogue is also a favorite among Hollywood celebrities. It's a luxurious, yet practical, SUV that offers comfortable rides. Moreover, it should also come in handy for outdoor trips that may require some off-roading capabilities.

The Range Rover Vogue is built with a 3.0-liter Supercharged V6 powertrain. This allows it to produce 296 horsepower and 332 lb-ft of torque.

When it comes to acceleration, the Range Rover Vogue can easily move from standstill position to 60 mph in just less than seven seconds. Furthermore, its eight-speed automatic transmission helps this top-of-the-line SUV to speed up to 130 mph.

2. Land Rover Range Rover Sport

For more photos, click here

Sold in the market for as much $115,000, the second-most expensive car in Kane's solid collection is the Land Rover Range Rover Sport. It's safe to say that the Range Rover Sport one of the most coveted luxury SUVs in the market today.

The Range Rover Sport is also a staple among Hollywood A-listers, given its sleek exterior finish combined with a spacious and lavish interior that assures comfort, making it a practical vehicle for either city driving or road trips. With a handful of amenities, advanced technology, and a roomy interior, Kane should have no problems in getting treated like royalty.

The Range Rover Sport produces 567 horsepower and 405 lb-ft of torque thanks to a 5.0-liter supercharged V8 engine. With an eight-speed automatic transmission, the Range Rover Sport can go as fast as 155 mph. In addition to this, the Range Rover Sport can move from a standstill position to 60 mph in just a little more than five seconds.

1. Bentley Continental GT

For more photos, click here

Speaking of luxurious cars, there's none quite like the Bentley Continental GT in Kane's car collection. For this one, the popular striker probably shelled out around $210,000, making it the most expensive car in his garage.

The Continental GT is one of the most coveted cars in the market for its elite performance while offering a premium driving experience like no other. As a result, it's safe to say that the Continental GT is the main highlight of Kane's car collection.

This elite super car features an aggressive exterior that's easy to spot. Thanks to its unique exterior, the Continental GT should easily catch anyone's attention. Interior-wise, its lavishness should provide a comfortable driving experience unlike any other regular vehicle.

The Continental GT produces 552 horsepower and 531 pound-feet of torque, given that it sources its power from a 6.0-liter twin-turbocharged Premium W-12 engine. Moreover, with an eight-speed automatic transmission, it can go full speed at 206 mph. It can also accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in just less than five seconds.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Harry Kane's incredible $471K car collection.