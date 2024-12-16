Jalen Ramsey is a cornerback for the Miami Dolphins. He is a three-time First Team All-Pro selection, seven-time Pro Bowl player, and a Super Bowl champion. Given Ramsey's accomplishments in the NFL, have you ever wondered what kind of cars a NFL player like him drives? Well, wonder no more. Here is Jalen Ramsey's incredible $527K car collection, with photos.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Ramsey has a net worth of around $70 million. As a Super Bowl Champion, the NFL cornerback rakes in a solid paycheck from the Miami Dolphins. In September 2024, Ramsey signed a three-year contract extension worth $72.3 million with the Dolphins.

Thanks to a lucrative deal, it isn't surprising that Ramsey can afford to live a lavish lifestyle. This includes picking up some luxurious rides for his daily use.

3. Porsche Taycan

Sold in the market for $87,000, the cheapest car in Ramsey's collection is a Porsche Taycan. While it's the cheapest car in Ramsey's garage, any car enthusiast will agree that the Taycan isn't cheap by any means. In fact, it's one of the latest luxurious super cars that's available in the market today which should get any spectator's attention.

As one of the top super cars in the market, the Taycan doesn't fall short in terms of style, as it boasts a sporty look with the performance to match.

Furthermore, there's no doubt that that the Taycan is another Porsche that's built to take over the competition. Not only does it put emphasis on style, but the Taycan also keeps the properties of a practical SUV, making it a great possession of the Super Bowl LVI Champion.

The Taycan operates on a dual motor setup. This allows it to produce 322 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque. Furthermore, the Taycan has a one-speed automatic transmission, and this EV super car can go as fast as 161 mph. In just a little over five seconds, the Taycan accelerates from a standstill position to 60 mph with ease.

2. Land Rover Discovery

The second-cheapest car in Ramsey's collection is a Land Rover Discovery. For this top-of-the-line SUV, the Dolphins star paid around $88,500. NFL fans may find this car quite familiar, as the Super Bowl Champion purchased the Discovery as a gift for his mother on Valentine's Day back in 2018.

The Discovery is a versatile SUV that's ideal for long trips. It's also capable of navigating through the toughest terrains thanks to its off-roading features. In addition to this, this top-of-the-line SUV boasts of a lavish interior that provides sufficient cargo space on top of roomy leg room, which should provide the utmost comfort for the Ramsey household's family outings.

The Discovery derives its power from a 3.0-liter V6 engine. It produces 296 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. Built with an eight-speed automatic transmission, the Discovery can peak at 137 mph. Moreover, it only takes a hair below 6½ seconds to go from a standstill position to 60 mph.

1. Rolls-Royce Cullinan

The most expensive car in Ramsey's collection is a Rolls-Royce Cullinan. For this masterpiece on wheels, The three-time First Team All-Pro selection took out $351,250 from his pockets just to purchase this one. It's also safe to say that the Cullinan is also the biggest highlight in Ramsey's garage.

In terms of benefits, the Cullinan should provide the Dolphins cornerback a more roomy option while providing the utmost comfort when driving around the city. In fact, its main attraction is its lavish interior that should treat any owner like royalty. Given its classy interior and exterior, it isn't surprising that the Cullinan is considered to be an icon of luxury by many.

The Cullinan derives its power from a 6.8-liter twin-turbocharged V12 engine. It produces 562 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque. Furthermore, it can go from a standstill position to 60 mph in just less than five seconds. When it comes to speed, the Cullinan is capable of peaking at 155 mph with the assistance of its eight-speed automatic transmission.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Jalen Ramsey's incredible $527K car collection.