From trade rumors to legal issues, no team had a more dramatic 2025 offseason than the Miami Dolphins. However, in the eye of the storm, the Dolphins made a series of sneakily effective roster moves that could help offset their otherwise dreadful summer.

Through June, the Dolphins' offseason has been marred by the ongoing Jalen Ramsey and Tyreek Hill situations. Hill — who started the offseason by publicly demanding a trade, only to later rescind it — has been the center of attention in all the negative ways. Amid the trade rumors, Hill got involved in another legal issue, this time allegedly engaging in a domestic dispute with his wife, who filed for divorce the following day.

Ramsey has not made as much noise as Hill, but continues to headline trade discussions around the league. Conversations between the Dolphins and their star cornerback led to general manager Chris Grier announcing he would field offers for Ramsey. In the same press conference, Grier said he is not openly shopping Hill, but would listen to any compelling offer for his leading receiver.

Through the chaos, Miami lost star left tackle Terron Armstead to retirement and safety Jevon Holland in free agency. Without landing another big-name free agent in response, the losses and near-losses to their roster headline the Dolphins' 2025 offseason.

Miami might not have made any big splashes, but it made several key moves that could pay dividends in the long run. The Dolphins had a strong eight-player draft class, headlined by top-rated linemen Kenneth Grant, Jonah Savaiinaea and Jordan Phillips. However, they also made several intriguing moves late in the process, including former All-American running back Ollie Gordon II.

Overall, the Dolphins did not have the best offseason on paper. But after making multiple minor adjustments, Miami might be better prepared for the 2025 season.

RB Ollie Gordon II

Before the 2024 season began, many viewed Ollie Gordon II as the best running back in the country. The Fort Worth native was a unanimous All-American in 2023 after running for 1,732 yards and winning the Doak Walker Award. The Gordon hype train was going full steam ahead into 2024, which is when it came to a screeching halt.

After breaking out as a sophomore, Gordon struggled immensely as a junior. He tallied only 880 rushing yards in 2024, less than half his total from 2023. While he still averaged a respectable 4.6 yards per carry, his massive letdown season was a big part of Oklahoma State's disappointing 3-9 season.

Gordon's drop-off caused his preseason first-round draft stock to plummet to the sixth round, which is where the Dolphins snagged him. He quickly went from one of the most-hyped prospects to an afterthought. However, his talent is still among the elite, merely getting overshadowed in a talent-filled draft class.

Statistically, Gordon fell off a cliff in 2024, but he was hardly to blame. Gordon averaged just 1.79 yards before contact, the 10th-fewest in the FBS, according to Opta Analyst. Despite their wealth of experience, blocking was a significant issue for the Cowboys in 2024.

Gordon now joins a Dolphins roster that already boasts De'Von Achane and Jaylen Wright. They shed Raheem Mostert in the offseason, but replaced him with Alexander Mattison. Should he make the roster, he will begin the season buried on the depth chart. However, with Achane and Mattison struggling with injuries and consistency for most of their careers, an opportunity is bound to present itself. If he ever gets the playing time, Gordon is the type of player who can quickly remind fans who he is.

WR Malik Washington

Even if the Dolphins retain Hill, Miami desperately needs another pass-catching playmaker to emerge in 2025. The unit uncharacteristically struggled in 2024, failing to produce a single 1,000-yard receiver. They return their top five receivers in 2025, but Pro Bowl tight end Jonnu Smith recently joined Hill on the trade block after failing to negotiate a new contract.

Article Continues Below

The Dolphins have a handful of budding prospects working on seizing the opportunity in the 2025 offseason. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Malik Washington, Erik Ezukanm and Dee Eskridge headline the leading candidates. Westbrook-Ikhine, coming off a career-high nine touchdowns in 2024, is the favorite to start next to Hill and Jaylen Waddle, but Washington is an interesting name to monitor.

Despite making just three starts in 2024, Washington was the Dolphins' fifth-leading receiver. His 223 receiving yards were the third-most of Miami's wideouts, trailing only Hill and Waddle. In a limited sample size, Washington posted an elite 60.9 percent route win rate on his 414 offensive snaps.

Washington doubles as the Dolphins' punt and kick returner. He took 32 total returns for 564 yards in 2024, averaging a stellar 30.4 yards per kick return. Hill also notably started his career as a return specialist before his explosion and speed turned him into an elite receiver.

With Hill turning 31 in March, Miami's receiver room does not currently have much depth behind its top two stars. Washington is destined for more production in 2025 and can potentially break out as the biggest surprise on the Dolphins' roster.

LT Patrick Paul

Without Terron Armstead on the roster, the Dolphins have one man to replace him in 2025. Patrick Paul, a 2024 second-round pick, is the next man up. While replacing Armstead is a tough task, the entire organization exudes confidence in Paul.

Paul played sparingly in 2024, taking the field for 337 offensive snaps. He made three starts in lieu of Armstead, but ended the year with a meager 44.9 player grade on Pro Football Focus. Most of his struggles came from the 15 pressures he allowed on pass-blocking plays.

Despite the disappointing rookie campaign, Miami remains high on Paul. His 6-foot-7, 332-pound frame moves much better than it should, giving him all the physical tools required to succeed.

Paul was one of the best linemen of the 2024 draft class, posting an FBS-best 91.5 pass-blocking grade on PFF in his final season of college. He notched an 81.1 player grade overall, making him the 10th-highest-rated tackle in the country. Paul's collegiate dominance made him an All-American and first-team All-Big 12 tackle in Houston's first season in the Big 12.

While Paul was unimpressive as a rookie, Mike McDaniels' fast-paced, motion-based offense can be tricky for new linemen to pick up. Paul also had the disadvantage of playing with a left-handed quarterback for the first time in his career, an often overlooked factor that notoriously impacts offensive line schemes.

Beyond Paul, the Dolphins will premiere nearly an entirely new offensive line in 2025. Miami also added James Daniels and Jonah Savaiinaea in the offseason, giving them three new starters to work with. Given the landscape of the group, Paul could realistically shock doubters and prove himself as the team's best blocker.