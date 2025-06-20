The Oklahoma City Thunder have a chance to win the NBA title in Game 6 on Thursday against the Indiana Pacers. Thunder forward Chet Holmgren isn't letting a tweaked ankle from Game 5 keep him down. 

Instead, he is channeling his focus towards the task at the end, and that is winning it all on the Pacer's home court. He made it very clear during an appearance on NBA TV before Game 6. 

“We have to give it our all, leave it all out there and not save anything,he said.We have to bring our best.”

During the Finals, Holmgren is averaging 13.8 points and 9.3 rebounds per game. It was during Games 3 and 4 that he was at his complete best with double-doubles. 

In Game 3, Holmgren finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds even though the Thunder lost 116-107. In Game 4, he finished the game with 14 points and 15 rebounds while the Thunder won 111-104 to tie the series at two. 

His high-scoring and rebounding numbers have been tremendously beneficial to the Thunder. 

Alongside Holmgren is guard Jalen Williams. Holmgren and Williams have gone on to establish a strong bond since being drafted together in 2022. Both will be crucial for the Thunder to win it all potentially. 

Williams can pick up the slack for Holmgren when it comes to scoring and rebounding. Holmgren and Williams are set to receive contract extensions, with team executives expecting both of them to stick around after the Finals. 

If the Thunder wins, it will be their first championship since 1979. That year, they were then the Seattle SuperSonics. But this would be their first title as the Thunder. 

If they lose, they will head back to Oklahoma City for Game 7 on Sunday. Holmgren would be a massive reason for the Thunder winning the series. 

His breed of offensive and defensive prowess has carried them this far. One more win and his stature can go farther. 