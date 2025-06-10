The Miami Dolphins have unexpectedly entered the NFL rumor mill thanks to a bold idea floated by former Green Bay Packers quarterback Kurt Benkert. In a recent post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Benkert suggested the Dolphins should consider trading for Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel. He cited the team’s strong interest in Gabriel during the 2025 NFL Draft and implied Miami viewed him as a strong scheme fit before Cleveland selected him.

“I wouldn’t be shocked to see the #Dolphins trade for #Browns QB Dillon Gabriel at the end of preseason. They liked him a ton and saw him as an incredible scheme fit with athletic upside and were going to take him a few picks later, but then the Browns drafted him (per source). The Dolphins traded that pick away after Gabriel was no longer available”

The quarterback situation in South Beach has shifted rapidly. The Dolphins drafted Quinn Ewers in the seventh round (231st overall), but their reported interest in Gabriel goes back to April. According to Benkert’s suggestion, Miami had targeted Gabriel as a strong scheme fit before the Browns drafted him, and they eventually pivoted to Ewers instead. With Tua Tagovailoa’s injury history, the team has to be looking at a Plan B behind their starter—one that fits their system without disruption. Meanwhile, Cleveland also selected Shedeur Sanders, adding more depth—and more uncertainty—to their own quarterback room.

Unlike Sanders, who throws right-handed and may require system adjustments, Gabriel could step in without changing the structure of the playbook. Meanwhile, Zach Wilson, currently slotted as QB2, struggled with accuracy and turnovers in 2024. A move for Gabriel could add stability to a vulnerable depth chart.

From the Browns' perspective, the idea isn’t entirely far-fetched. Cleveland selected Gabriel in the third round but may face tough decisions behind an injured Deshaun Watson, who is recovering from Achilles surgery. If Gabriel underwhelms in camp, the Browns could look to flip him for value—fueling Dolphins trade rumors just weeks before the regular season.

While Benkert has limited NFL experience, he’s built a large platform through his quarterback analysis and Madden content. Whether the Dolphins seriously pursue the move or not, the idea of trading for Gabriel shows how deeply Miami is evaluating every option to bolster their quarterback room. With Tagovailoa’s injury history and the offense built for a lefty, the thought of pairing two southpaws might not be as far-fetched as it seems.