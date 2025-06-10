While the Miami Dolphins try to figure out what to do with Jalen Ramsey, they have a few young players turning heads in camp. Also, they must deal with tight end Jonnu Smith as that saga escalated with mandatory minicamp underway.

Ramsey has been excused from minicamp. But that’s not the case with Smith, according to a post on X by James Palmer.

(Dolphins head coach) Mike McDaniel told reporters Jalen Ramsey is not at mandatory mini camp, he is excused, and Jonnu Smith is also not at camp, his absence is not excused.

Dolphins trying to deal with TE Jonnu Smith

There are several directions this could go, but Smith seemed to have the team’s best interests at hand back in January after a disappointing season, according to espn.com.

“I would definitely say, definitely a lot more housecleaning rules we can clean up on,” Smith said. “Is that going to equate to wins? It's hard to say. You definitely need structure any time you're striving to do something great. There's a lot of things we need to clean up as a team. I'm speaking individually for myself that I can improve on and get better.

“I think we all know the foundation that was set. We've got a good foundation. We've just got to continue to carry that out and let the leaders in this locker room continue to stand on that and continue to relay that message throughout the 2025 season coming up.”

What is TE Jonnu Smith's contract status?

Smith is under contract for two years and $8.4 million. However, he outplayed that contract for the Dolphins. He totaled tight end franchise records for 88 receptions, 884 yards, and eight touchdowns. Furthermore, he set career highs with those numbers. Also, Smith will make $4.09 million in 2025. That will put the Dolphins tight end 30th among NFL tight ends in money owed.

McDaniel said the Dolphins know the importance of Smith to the team.

“Jonnu is a very important player and person to me and to the guys,” McDaniel said. “One thing that we can stand on is his professionalism and how he goes about his business. There's times that business can play a part, for sure. And a team can make it as complicated as they would like. If they have a lot of time to focus on what's going on with Jonnu, I would encourage them to focus on their own game. Fortunately, I haven't had to have those conversations. Guys have been very focused on what they can do today to get better for the Miami Dolphins organization.”