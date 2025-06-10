The Miami Dolphins are currently looking to bounce back after a 2024 season that was marred by injuries and general regression around the roster. It was the first time under head coach Mike McDaniel that Miami had missed the playoffs, ultimately finishing the season at a mediocre 8-9.

After being voted the best player in the NFL by his peers heading into the season, Tyreek Hill was somewhat of a disappointment this past season, shuffling in and out of the lineup with injuries and unable to match his historic production of the previous year

This offseason, Hill underwent surgery on his wrist, which has kept him limited in Dolphins practices so far this summer.

However, recently, the team got a positive update regarding his status.

“Tyreek Hill started to catch passes today in individual drills. 1st time we’ve seen that since it offseason wrist surgery,” reported Cameron Wolfe on the NFL Network on X, formerly Twitter.

Wolfe also reported that “Hill is just starting to get comfortable catching again. But step of progress. Dolphins hope he’s able to resume team drills in training camp.”

A big season for the Dolphins

The Dolphins' entire future appeared to be in jeopardy at one point last season when quarterback Tua Tagovailoa went down with another concussion, which effectively ended Miami's chances of competing for anything meaningful in 2024.

However, Tagovailoa eventually returned to the lineup and is expected to be ready to go for the 2025 season. With Hill evidently having put his injury troubles behind him, it's possible that the Dolphins could be in for a resurgent year this season, especially now that they might fly under the radar and potentially be overlooked by some of the competition.

The Dolphins took Michigan defensive lineman Kenneth Grant with the 13th overall pick in this April's NFL Draft, which should help them solidify in the trenches, an area where they were less than stellar this past season.

The Dolphins are slated to kick off their 2025 season on September 7 against the Indianapolis Colts on the road.