The Miami Dolphins, coming off a turbulent 2024 season and with a revamped roster, face tough decisions as they trim down to the final 53-man squad after the 2025 minicamp. General Manager Chris Grier and head coach Mike McDaniel have made it clear: competition is fierce, and no one’s spot is guaranteed. With new faces brought in through free agency and the draft, several veterans and recent picks find themselves on the roster bubble. Here are three Dolphins in real danger of being cut after minicamp.

Bradley Chubb: High-Priced Pass Rusher Facing Uncertainty

Bradley Chubb’s arrival in Miami was supposed to solidify the Dolphins’ pass rush for years to come. After being acquired in a blockbuster trade and signing a lucrative three-year, $54.49 million contract extension, expectations were sky-high for the former Pro Bowler. However, Chubb’s tenure has been marred by injuries, most notably a devastating knee injury in late 2023 that required surgery to repair his ACL, meniscus, and patellar tendon, causing him to miss the entire 2024 season.

Despite restructuring his contract to remain with the team for 2025, Chubb’s future in Miami is far from secure. The Dolphins have invested heavily in younger pass rushers, including Jaelan Phillips and 2024 first-round pick Chop Robinson, both of whom have shown flashes of star potential. With Chubb carrying a significant cap hit, over $12 million in 2025, and a crowded linebacker room, Miami could look to move on if he fails to return to form or if the younger options outperform him in camp.

Chubb’s roster spot will hinge on his health and ability to regain his pre-injury explosiveness. If he can’t separate himself during training camp, the Dolphins may be forced to make a tough financial decision, especially given the team’s ongoing cap management challenges.

Liam Eichenberg: Versatile Lineman on the Brink

Liam Eichenberg has been a fixture on the Dolphins’ offensive line since being drafted in the second round in 2021, but his career has been defined by inconsistency and unmet expectations. In 2024, Eichenberg allowed a team-high 29 quarterback pressures, and his performance earned him a career-best but still underwhelming 53.1 grade from Pro Football Focus. Despite his struggles, Miami opted to re-sign him for 2025 on a one-year, $2.225 million deal, but his role as a starter is anything but guaranteed.

The Dolphins’ front office sent a clear message by selecting Jonah Savaiinaea with the 37th overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and adding veteran James Daniels in free agency. Both are expected to anchor the guard positions, leaving Eichenberg to battle for a backup role or swing tackle spot. Head coach Mike McDaniel has praised Eichenberg’s work ethic but made it clear that he must become the “best version of himself” to secure a roster spot.

With increased competition from rookies and free agents, Eichenberg’s versatility may not be enough to save him if he fails to outplay the newcomers in training camp. If he can’t show significant improvement, the Dolphins could cut ties and look to younger, more cost-effective options.

Cam Smith: Former Second-Round Pick at a Crossroads

Cam Smith, the Dolphins’ 2023 second-round pick, was once viewed as a potential cornerstone for the Miami secondary. However, Smith’s NFL journey has been rocky. He struggled with injuries and inconsistency during his first two seasons, failing to secure a starting role despite the team’s need for reliable cornerback play. In 2024, Smith was often relegated to special teams and spot duty, while the Dolphins brought in veterans like Artie Burns and drafted Jason Marshall Jr. to compete for snaps.

The Dolphins’ secondary is now crowded, with a mix of young talent and experienced veterans vying for limited spots. Smith’s lack of development and the emergence of rookies have put him squarely on the roster bubble. If he cannot distinguish himself in training camp, especially with the coaching staff prioritizing accountability and competition, Smith could find himself as a surprise cut before the regular season begins.

Smith’s draft pedigree and athleticism give him a fighting chance, but the pressure is on to translate potential into production. With the Dolphins eyeing a playoff push, there’s little room for patience with underperforming former high picks.

The Dolphins’ 2025 roster is a testament to the NFL’s “what have you done for me lately?” mentality. Bradley Chubb, Liam Eichenberg, and Cam Smith each face unique challenges, but all share a common reality: their futures in Miami are anything but certain after minicamp. As the Dolphins continue to reshape their roster with an eye toward youth, health, and upside, these three veterans must deliver standout performances in training camp or risk being among the next to go as Miami chases postseason success.