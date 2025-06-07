The Miami Dolphins face a major transition on their offensive line following Terron Armstead’s retirement after a 12-year NFL career. Armstead, a five-time Pro Bowl left tackle, made the announcement during an appearance on Nightcap with Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson, citing a long history of injuries, including a chronic knee injury that he’s battled since his third year in the league.

Walking away from the game isn’t easy, but it’s better to walk away on your own than it is to be forced out@ShannonSharpe @ochocinco @T_Armstead72 @ShayShayMedia_ pic.twitter.com/PtUG9ULUOY — Nightcap (@NightcapShow_) June 5, 2025 Expand Tweet

“I didn’t see a practice field at all,” Armstead said. “Not because I didn’t want to or the Dolphins just wanted me to rest. It’s like I literally couldn’t walk.”

Armstead described playing through pain so intense that he often couldn’t walk until midweek after a Sunday game, relying heavily on medication to perform.

“I’ve been dealing with a knee since my third year in the league,” Armstead added. “After a game on Sunday, I wouldn’t be able to walk on my own until Wednesday or Thursday.”

This brutal physical reality shaped the former New Orleans Saints and Dolphins star’s decision. While he emphasized his mental sharpness and readiness to keep playing, his body could no longer deliver at a Pro Bowl level.

Armstead’s injury-forced retirement serves as a stark reminder of the harsh truth in professional football. No matter how sharp the mind or strong the will, the body ultimately dictates the end. His departure leaves a significant void in the Dolphins’ offensive line—a role the team hopes 2024 second-round pick Patrick Paul is ready to step into.

Coach Mike McDaniel has hinted the team was already preparing for Armstead’s possible departure. Paul’s development becomes crucial now, with the rookie showing flashes of potential but still needing refinement. Armstead has praised Paul’s work ethic and suggested he could become the long-term solution for the Dolphins at tackle.

The five-time Pro Bowler ends his career having started 38 games in Miami, earning respect not only for his performance but for his leadership. His candid explanation sheds light on the mental strength needed to walk away—and the physical price paid in the NFL.

The Dolphins now face a critical offseason as they adjust to a new-look line and a shifting leadership structure without one of their most respected veterans.