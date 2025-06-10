The 2025 NFL offseason has not been kind to the Miami Dolphins. With trade rumors regarding Jalen Ramsey and Tyreek Hill circulating, Mike McDaniel seems to be over the drama.

McDaniel met with the media ahead of the Dolphins' first mandatory minicamp practice session. When asked about Ramsey's situation, McDaniel nonchalantly said he does not “give a s***” about his personal opinion.

“I don't give a s*** what I feel,” McDaniel said.

#Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel on if he's surprised it's taking this long to trade Jalen Ramsey: "I don't give a sh*t what I feel."

McDaniel added that every offseason has its share of outside “noise” that is merely a distraction. The 42-year-old coach said the noise is only a battle that successful teams “have to win.”

“I don't even go down that road about how I feel about it,” McDaniel said. “My job is to react, control my controllable and make sure people are moving in one direction appropriately… The opportunity the business provides in the offseason is a rep to the team about handling noise… Business and offseasons allow you to speak to your team about how the focus of noise is a constant battle that, if you're successful, you have to win.”

The Dolphins' 2025 offseason has been a back-and-forth between Ramsey trade rumors and Hill trade rumors. While Hill has been the focus for most of the early offseason for various incidents, Ramsey is back in the spotlight with mandatory minicamps underway.

Jalen Ramsey trade rumors increase at Dolphins minicamp

Roughly two months after the Dolphins and Ramsey mutually agreed to seek a trade, the cornerback is not expected to show up for mandatory minicamp. The move is unsurprising, given the 30-year-old's apparent preference for a change of scenery.

Despite the open discussions, Ramsey's trade market has yet to produce much noise thus far. He is still an above-average cornerback, but most teams hesitate to take on his $21 million annual salary. Ramsey's contract is still valid through the 2028 season, during which he would be 34 years old.