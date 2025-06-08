The Miami Dolphins and Jalen Ramsey are still trying to figure out the next steps to their partnership, as the cornerback is looking to be traded. With mandatory minicamp coming up soon, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport gave his latest update on whether the Dolphins should expect to see Ramsey on the field.

“As the Dolphins and star CB Jalen Ramsey continue to work towards a trade, Ramsey is not planning to attend mandatory minicamp this week, sources say. He’ll stay away, as the situation works to a conclusion,” Rapoport wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

A trade for Ramsey now may not hurt the Dolphins' pockets as much as it would have before June 1. If he gets traded now, the dead cap hit would be just $6.745 million this season, with the remaining $18.448 million hitting the 2026 salary cap.

Head coach Mike McDaniel recently shared his thoughts on the Ramsey trade rumors, and it doesn't seem like he's that involved in the process.

“I don’t really check in on a day-to-day [basis],” McDaniel said. “Zero has changed from my end. I let Chris [Grier] work, and I’m diligently coaching.”

There may be a few teams looking to trade for Ramsey, and he may be at a point in his career where he wants to play safety instead of cornerback. Nonetheless, with Ramsey's skill set, you can put him anywhere on the field, and he can make a difference.

Ramsey is not the same caliber player that he was earlier in his career, which is probably why he's not garnering a heavy trade market at the time. The Dolphins also just extended him before the 2024 season, and teams want to be sure it works for them money-wise wise bringing in a player like Ramsey.

It will be interesting to see how things work out for Ramsey as the offseason continues and where he will end up.