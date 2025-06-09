The Miami Dolphins are entering the 2025 NFL season with a renewed sense of urgency after an 8-9 finish in 2024. General Manager Chris Grier and Head Coach Mike McDaniel have made it clear: competition will be fierce, and no veteran’s role is safe. With a draft class headlined by physical, NFL-ready prospects and a flurry of offseason moves, several established Dolphins now find themselves in direct competition with rookies eager to make their mark. Here are three veterans whose roles are most at risk as the Dolphins’ rookie class arrives.

Liam Eichenberg's Versatility will be Tested by Jonah Savaiinaea

Liam Eichenberg has been a mainstay on Miami’s offensive line since being drafted in the second round in 2021, making 52 starts across every position on the line. However, his tenure has been marked by inconsistency and unmet expectations. The Dolphins’ decision to trade up for Arizona guard Jonah Savaiinaea with the 37th overall pick signals a clear shift in philosophy and a challenge to Eichenberg’s standing.

Savaiinaea is already penciled in as a likely starter, bringing a reputation as a hyper-aggressive run blocker with the mentality to “take someone’s job”. His college tape shows a player who finishes blocks and brings a physical edge that Miami’s line has sorely lacked. Eichenberg, meanwhile, is now facing a battle just to make the roster, with free agent James Daniels and Savaiinaea expected to anchor the guard spots.

While Eichenberg’s versatility makes him a valuable backup, his days as an expected starter are over. He’ll need to outperform a younger group of linemen, including Braeden Daniels, Chasen Hines, and Andrew Meyer, to avoid being a camp casualty. The message is clear: Eichenberg must prove he belongs, or risk being pushed aside by Savaiinaea and the new wave of linemen.

Alexander Mattison's Short-Yardage Role Threatened by Ollie Gordon

The Dolphins signed Alexander Mattison from the Raiders this offseason, envisioning him as a third running back and short-yardage specialist. However, Miami’s selection of Oklahoma State’s Ollie Gordon in the sixth round jeopardizes Mattison’s role. Gordon, known for his physical running style and reliable pass blocking, brings fresh legs and upside to a backfield that struggled in power situations last year.

Mattison’s 2024 campaign was underwhelming, 420 rushing yards, four touchdowns, and just 3.2 yards per carry. While he was expected to provide veteran stability, Gordon’s college production and skill set make him a direct competitor for those valuable short-yardage snaps. Gordon’s ability to contribute on third down as a pass protector could tip the scales in his favor, especially as the Dolphins look to get younger and more dynamic at the position.

Article Continues Below

Mattison finds himself in a crowded and competitive backfield with Jaylen Wright in the mix as a strong pass blocker. If Gordon impresses in camp and preseason, Mattison could find his roster spot in peril or, at best, significantly reduce his role.

Cam Smith is Under Pressure from Jason Marshall Jr.

Cam Smith, a second-year cornerback, is one of the few Miami defenders who benefited from the team’s draft strategy, as the Dolphins waited until the fifth round to select a cornerback, Jason Marshall Jr. from Florida. However, this doesn’t mean Smith’s role is secure. After playing just 155 snaps in two seasons and facing questions about his commitment, Smith is under pressure to prove he can handle a starting role.

Marshall Jr. brings size, athleticism, and a competitive edge to the cornerback room. While he may not be a high draft investment, his presence adds another layer of competition for Smith, who must show consistency and reliability to earn the trust of the coaching staff. General Manager Chris Grier has made it clear that Smith is on notice: “He’s got to stay healthy and be on the field. He has shown some flashes, but this is a very big year. He knows what’s expected because we can’t hold his hand and wait for him anymore”.

The Dolphins’ secondary is crowded, with veterans like Artie Burns and young players such as Storm Duck and Ethan Bonner also vying for snaps. If Smith falters, Marshall Jr. could quickly climb the depth chart and carve out a significant role by midseason.

The Dolphins’ approach to the 2025 offseason has created a culture of accountability and competition. Veterans like Liam Eichenberg, Alexander Mattison, and Cam Smith now face direct challenges from a talented rookie class determined to make an immediate impact. For these veterans, training camp and preseason will be make-or-break, adapt and compete, or risk being left behind as Miami reshapes its roster for a playoff push.