Jaylen Brown has an incredible car collection. Brown is a reigning NBA champion after leading the Boston Celtics to its 18th championship banner, with him as the 2024 NBA Finals MVP. The Celtics star ultimately put his doubters to rest after he raised eyebrows for bagging the largest contract in NBA history.

However, it's worth noting that Brown has found himself in the middle of a series of controversies as of late. From being omitted from the Team USA squad bound for the Paris Olympics to his choice of words about Bronny James, Brown has quickly become one of the most polarizing figures in the NBA.

Given Brown's accomplishments as of late, have you ever wondered what kind of cars he drives? Well, wonder no more. This article features Jaylen Brown's incredible $175K car collection, with photos.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Brown has a net worth of around $80 million. His large net worth stems from signing the richest deal in NBA history. With a lucrative deal, it isn't surprising that the NBA All-Star forward stuffed his garage with some of the best luxury SUVs in the market, as per sources.

3. Audi Q5

The cheapest car in Brown's collection is an Audi Q5. For this respectable luxury crossover, the 2024 NBA Finals MVP paid around $43,500. While it isn't the flashiest car in the market, the Q5 is still a lavish SUV that's designed for a smooth driving experience for any owner. In fact, this luxury crossover should give Brown a good option for his daily errands.

The Q5 has a decent interior, which should provide the utmost comfort. Moreover, its stylish exterior oozes class and elegance. Given the features of this luxury SUV, it certainly fits the bill for the newly crowned NBA champion.

The Q5 derives its power from a 2.0-liter turbocharged petrol-4-cylinder engine. This allows it to produce 197 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque.

With a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, the Q5 can reach a maximum speed of 130 mph. Furthermore, in terms of acceleration, the Q5 has no problems moving from a standstill to 60 mph in just a hair below six seconds, based on sources.

2. Range Rover Evoque

Next up on this list is a Range Rover Evoque, which retails for around $51,175, as per sources. The Evoque is the second top-of-the-line SUV in Brown's car collection. The Evoque is another ideal choice for the Celtics star.

In fact, the Evoque is also a favorite among Hollywood celebrities. NBA fans may recognize this very car from Brown's rookie days when he discovered that it was stacked by his teammates with loads of popcorn.

In terms of features, the Evoque should allow the player who bagged the largest contract in NBA history to enjoy some comfortable rides while driving with style. In addition to this, the Evoque also doesn't skimp on performance. It's well-capable of standing out on the streets in terms of its sharp exterior combined with its top-tier performance.

The Evoque derives its power from a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder engine. This allows it to produce 250 horsepower and 250 lb-ft of torque. With a nine-speed automatic transmission, the Evoque can speed up to 130 mph. On the other hand, it's capable of accelerating from a standstill to 60 mph in just under 7½ seconds.

1. Porsche Macan

Retailing for as much as $80,000, the most expensive car in Brown's collection is the Porsche Macan. The Macan is the main attraction of Brown's garage. Furthermore, it also rounds out the Celtics star's garage that is dominated by top-of-the-line SUVs.

The Macan offers a ton of features that make it easy to like. While this may be a crossover SUV, the Macan can perform like a legitimate sports car. Moreover, there's no doubt that the Macan is an instant head-turner, which should allow Brown to demand attention wherever he goes.

The Macan operates on a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 powertrain. This allows it to produce 434 horsepower and 406 lb-ft of torque. With a seven-speed transmission, the Macan can go as fast as 164 mph, making it the fastest car in Brown's garage. Moreover, it only needs a hair below 4½ seconds to go from a standstill to 60 mph.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Jaylen Brown's incredible $175K car collection.