With Deion Sanders and the Colorado football team working the recruiting trail, a wide-ranging topic in the grander scope of college football has been around name, image, and likeness (NIL). Though there have been some major wins on the recruiting trail for Sanders and the Colorado football team, he would speak on Wednesday about the issue with NIL and the transfer portal.

Sanders would be present at Big 12 media days with other head coaches in the conference and would be asked about his thoughts on NIL and how it should be regulated. The former NFL great would say there should be a “cap” with NIL and the amount of money given to players, mostly from the vantage point of some teams not being able to match the bigger programs.

“I wish it was a cap, you know, like the top-of-the-line player makes this, and if you're not that type of guy, you know, you're not gonna make that,” Sanders said. “That's what the NFL does. So the problem is, you got a guy that's not that darn good, but he could go to another school, and it gave them a half a million dollars. You can't compete with that. It don't make sense. And you're talking about equality, and all you have to do is look at the playoffs and see what those teams spent.”

Colorado football's Deion Sanders on NIL

Even with the criticisms around the topic, the Colorado football team and Sanders have utilized the transfer portal and NIL, but only because they have to to get the players they desire. It still doesn't take away from the fact that Sanders has many issues with the system, saying that it is “hard to compete” with teams that can shell out an immense amount of money for top players.

“And you understand why they made the playoffs, it's kind of hard to compete with somebody who's given 25, 30 million dollars to a darn freshman class. It's crazy,” Sanders said. “We're not complaining, because all these coaches up here could coach their butts off and given the right opportunity with the right players and play here and there, you'll be there, but it's what's going on right now, don't make sense. And we want to say stuff, but we're trying to be professional, but you're going to see the same teams during the end, and with somebody who sneaks up in there, but if the team that pays them more, that pays the most, will be in.”

The Buffaloes open next season against Georgia Tech on August 29.