Jordan Burroughs has an incredible car collection. Burroughs is a decorated freestyle wrestler who represents the United States of America internationally. He is an Olympic gold medalist and a six-time world champion. Burroughs also has considered becoming an MMA fighter but has yet to make the switch.

Given Burroughs' accomplishments in wrestling, have you ever wondered what kind of cars an Olympian like him drives? Well, wonder no more. Here is Jordan Burroughs' incredible $127K car collection, with photos.

According to online outlets, Burroughs has a net worth of around $10 million. With a highly successful international wrestling career coupled with some lucrative endorsement deals, it isn't surprising that the Olympian can life a lavish lifestyle. In fact, Burroughs even got himself some nice rides that will surely get anyone's attention.

3. 2007 Chevrolet Impala SS

The cheapest car in Burroughs' collection is a 2007 Chevrolet Impala SS, which is valued in the market for $30,000. It's an old-school car that should provide the freestyle wrestler some comfortable rides with style.

Although it's the cheapest car in his collection and also the oldest, the Impala SS continues to trigger awes from hardcore car enthusiasts, thanks to its power and classic design that never goes out of style. As a result, it still deserves a special place in Burroughs' garage.

In terms of features, the Impala SS boasts of an aggressive exterior design that should easily turn some heads. Furthermore, the Olympic gold medalist should also be welcomed by its well-designed interior. But more importantly, any driver will notice that taking the Impala SS for a spin certainly makes you take notice of the power and speed.

The Impala SS is powered by a 5.3-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine. This allows it to produce 303 horsepower and 323 lb-ft of torque. Moreover, it has no problems with acceleration, capable of moving from 0 to 60 mph in just 6.3 seconds. With a seven-speed automated manual transmission, it can reach a top speed of 135 mph.

2. Jeep Wrangler

The second-most expensive car in Burroughs' collection is a Jeep Wrangler, which is priced in the market at around $35,000. The Wrangler is a versatile SUV that's capable of thriving in the most unforgiving terrain thanks to its off-roading abilities.

As a result, the Wrangler is an ideal pick for the Olympic gold medalist whenever he needs to go on long outdoor trips with his family or friends. This top-tier SUV is simply built to thrive in some of the toughest terrain.

In terms of features, the Wrangler boasts of a compact exterior design as it's built to navigate the outdoors. Furthermore, this elite SUV also features a solid interior that possesses some advanced technological amenities. On top of leather seats, Burroughs should be able to enjoy an U-connect infotainment system and an LED lighting system.

The Wrangler derives its power from a 2.9-liter twin-turbocharged four-cylinder engine. This allows it to produce 197 horsepower and 339 lb-ft of torque. In just a little more than six seconds, this robust SUV can easily accelerate from a standstill position to 60 mph. On the other hand, it's capable of speeding up to 112 mph with the assistance of an eight-speed automatic transmission.

1. Chevrolet Suburban

Next up on this list is the second SUV in Burroughs' car collection, which comes in the form of the Chevrolet Suburban. It's also the most expensive car in his garage. For this top-of-the-line SUV, the six-time World Champion shelled out around $62,000. In fact, the Suburban, which is a full-sized SUV, can also be found in the garages of several Hollywood celebrities.

Some of the highlights of the Suburban is its size. Interior-wise, transporting bulkier items shouldn't be a problem thanks to its massive cargo space. Furthermore, there's enough leg room, as part of its lavish interior providing the utmost comfort for its passengers.

As an added bonus, there are also plenty of amenities to enjoy, giving the Olympic wrestler a good chance to relax after a tough match or training session.

The Suburban is built with a 5.3-liter twin-turbocharged V8 engine. This allows it to produce 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque. In addition to this, the Suburban only requires around seven seconds to go from a standstill position to 60 mph. This top-of-the-line full-sized SUV can also speed up to 155 mph with the assistance of a six-speed shiftable automatic transmission.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Jordan Burroughs' incredible $127K car collection.