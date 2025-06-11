Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen arrived in mandatory minicamp a married and focused man, as he and the franchise once again prepare for another trying climb to the NFL mountaintop. As expected, the media questioned the 2024 MVP about his new marriage to actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld, but another interesting query came up during the press conference. Does Allen want to represent the United States at the 2028 Summer Olympics?

Flag football is making its debut at the global extravaganza in Los Angeles, California, and now that NFL owners have officially given their athletes the green light to compete in the Games, everyone is wondering which top stars will make the commitment. Tension is also rising, however.

Active flag football players, especially star quarterback Darrell Doucette, take exception to the implication that NFL talents can just waltz into their sphere and thrive. Their livelihoods could be directly affected by this potential invasion. Although Allen respects their stance, he is excited for the chance to participate in a competition platform that transcends sports.

“I'm not going to disrespect the guys that are playing flag football right now, but if there is an opportunity for me to try, I would absolutely love to,” the three-time Second-Team All-Pro said, via ClutchPoints. “I've always wanted to compete for my country. Every time the Olympics are on, I'm tuned in and glued to the screen. I think there's really no greater honor than to do that. That'd be really cool.”

“If there was an opportunity for me to try, I would absolutely love to. I’ve always wanted to compete for my country. That’d be really cool.” Josh Allen on potentially playing flag football in the 2028 Olympics 👀 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/4lsgjHYXuh — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) June 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

Does the NFL belong in the Olympics?

One can certainly appreciate Allen's candor and his desire to play for USA on the world stage, and in his home state no less. But this will not define his career nor his legacy. The same cannot be said for Doucette and the professional flag footballers who have been yearning for the shot to showcase their abilities in front of a large audience.

Perhaps the Bills cornerstone and other household names would quickly pick up the game and outshine other candidates, but the current crop of competitors have already proven themselves capable of bringing home gold. The Americans won their fifth consecutive IFAF Flag Football World Championship last year, so reinforcements are seemingly not needed.

Obviously, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, the U.S. Olympic Committee and NBC all covet the exposure this potential union can garner. Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld's presence at the LA Summer Games would only add more buzz. Still, the league's involvement in the Olympics will surely elicit a strong opposing viewpoint.

The NFL has taken over American sports culture and already wields a huge international influence. This behemoth does not leave money on the table, but a foray into flag football will become a touchy topic. Allen does not deserve condemnation for wanting to deliver a gold medal to his country. Quite the contrary. But the higher-ups who helped set this whole idea into motion probably should have given it much more thought.