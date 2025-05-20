Early on Tuesday morning, NFL Insider Adam Schefter broke the news that the NFL was getting closer to allowing its players to join Team USA flag football for the 2028 Olympics. That decision became official later on in the day.

NFL players are getting their wish. Justin Jefferson said that he was at a “loss for words” when he found out the news that he would get an opportunity to win a gold medal at the Olympics. We are still a few years away, but NFL players will be included in the games, which will happen in Los Angeles. This will be the first time flag football will be a part of the Olympics.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell spoke about the decision on Tuesday.

“It's an incredible honor for any athlete to represent their country in the Olympics, which is the pinnacle of global sport,” Goodell said. “I know first-hand that the inclusion of flag football in the Olympics has sparked a tremendous amount of excitement among NFL players interested in the chance to compete for their country on the world stage. We are thrilled that they will now have that chance.”

Flag football at the Olympics will be in good hands with NFL players joining. Team USA will clearly be the favorite to win, barring any players joining other countries. That is a topic for another day. Will NFL players from other countries be allowed to join their respective nations?

The format will be five-on-five. A true roster of 12 will not be set until after the 2027-28 season, but speculating who could present America in the Red, White, and Blue will be exciting until it comes. Let's take a look at who could be on the roster. Neither offensive nor defensive linemen are allowed to participate.

Quarterbacks

There are two QBs that clearly stand out for something like this. Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson. Those two have four of the last seven MVPs and are two of the best playmakers in the NFL.

Jackson is arguably the greatest rushing quarterback of all time already in his career. He would give opposing flag footballers trouble in free space. It almost wouldn't be far.

The same could be said about Mahomes. Mahomes has the flair and IQ to make every throw imaginable. He has the arm strength and accuracy to move the ball down the field with open space, with ease.

Other notable QBs are reigning MVP winner Josh Allen, reigning Super Bowl and Super Bowl MVP winner Jalen Hurts, Joe Burrow, Jayden Daniels, Justin Herbert, and Kyler Murray. It's hard to imagine any other QB making the list over these names.

Running backs

This is an interesting position for flag football. You only have four downs to score. Therefore, running the ball will be rare, if even allowed. You need quick receiving backs for this type of game. Jahmyr Gibbs, Bijan Robinson, and James Cook stand out to me. Those three are elite with space, and opposing defenders will have a hard time grabbing the flag with their elusiveness. More RBs will surface up until 2028, however, those names are still 25 or younger. Christian McCaffery will be 32 when the Olympics start. The roster may only take one RB, maybe two.

Wide receivers

This is the bread and butter of flag football. The receiver position which is also the hardest to predict. The Minnesota Vikings contain one of the best receivers in the NFL. Jefferson, who was mentioned earlier about his loss for words, seems like a great candidate for a roster spot. Ja'Mar Chase, CeeDee Lamb, Amon-Ra St. Brown, A.J. Brown, Malik Nabers, Travis Hunter, and Brian Thomas Jr. could all be worthy of making the team. The NFL is filled with talented receivers who are all young and in their prime.

Tyreek Hill is already 31 years old. He has expressed interest in playing flag football; however, at 34, when it happens, who knows what his career will look like by then.

Tight ends

The team may bring in one tight end. It's not official that any will join, but a few could. Brock Bowers is the one who stands out the most. Bowers was 8th in the NFL in receiving yards last season as a rookie. He would be a matchup nightmare for all defenses at the Olympics.

Pass rushers

Defensive linemen are not allowed to play. However, some linebackers may join. It won't be many, but one or two who are elite and rushing the passer could make the roster. A maximum of two pass rushers can rush the QB, so that may be of strategy. Micah Parsons comes to mind here. He can rush the QB as well as anyone and is quick, which is needed in space. Fred Warner comes to mind as well, as you need someone who can intercept the ball. He has had seven since 2022.

Defensive backs

This will also be a position of major need in the Olympics. Being able to shut down opposing receivers from other countries will be crucial.

Patrick Surtain II, Derek Stingley Jr., Trevon Diggs, Tyson Campbell, Travis Hunter (both sides), and Jaylon Johnson are great candidates for cornerbacks. At safety, Kerby Joseph, Antoine Winfield Jr, and Derwin James come to mind. James is a great player to have, as he is elite at rushing the QB.

Building the Best 12-Man Roster for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles

QB- Mahomes, Jackson

RB – Gibbs, Robinson (alternate)

WR – Jefferson, Chase, Nabers, Hunter (Both ways), Lamb (Alternate)

Rusher – Parsons

DB – James, Joseph, Surtain II, Diggs, Hunter (Both ways)

Note: I assume there will be some alternates in case of injuries. I listed two.