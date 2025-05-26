NFL owners recently approved players in the league to participate in the flag football event for the 2028 Summer Olympics. Since then, sports fans have speculated which stars in the league will represent Team USA when the time comes.

However, the U.S. already has a national flag football team that has been competing in the IFAF World Championship. Quarterback Darrell Doucette III, who has been vocal about NFL players partaking in flag football before, blasted the idea of pro players representing the USA in the Olympics over himself and his teammates.

“This is a sport that we've played for a long time, and we feel like we are the best at it, and we don't need other guys.”

Darrell Doucette III, quarterback of the USA national flag football team, says flag football players "deserve their opportunity" to play for Team USA in the 2028 Los Angeles Games 👀 pic.twitter.com/XDvvVo7aHt — ESPN (@espn) May 26, 2025 Expand Tweet

Doucette made rounds on social media after making the claim that he's a better quarterback than Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes. The 35-year-old flag football star firmly believes that he and his teammates are the right athletes to represent Team USA in the Olympics. Technically, flag football is much different than tackle football, and Doucette thinks he is more suited for the sport than NFL players.

He may have a point, considering flag football is played differently than what NFL players are used to. But it's also hard to imagine superstars struggling in the Olympics. Especially talents like Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Justin Jefferson, and Tyreek Hill. The speed and athleticism alone set NFL stars apart, giving them a massive advantage over whoever they may face in a flag football competition.

Although the NFL approved players to participate in the Olympics, the league has no power in naming who will participate in the Summer Games. Instead, USA Football's governing body will be in charge of the selection process.

This could give current flag football members on Team USA a chance to make the Olympic team in 2028. There is still plenty of time from now until then, so we likely won't know who will be representing Team USA until late 2027, or perhaps early 2028.