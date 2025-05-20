Flag football is set to become an event at the Olympics in 2028, and NFL players can participate. Former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky says flag football will present some unique and interesting challenges to pro players.

“Play in the Super Bowl, and an Olympic champion? That's obviously, very few people have had the opportunity,” Orlovsky said on ESPN.

.@danorlovsky7 and @PSchrags break down why NFL players would or wouldn't want to play flag football in the 2028 Summer Olympics. Who would be the first Super Bowl champion and flag football Gold medalist?

NFL players will have to try out for Team USA's flag football team. Orlovsky said the summertime commitment of practices, games and even tryouts may keep some players away.

“So I don't think the pool of players will be as big,” Orlovsky added.

The NFL gave the okay to players participating in the Olympics on Tuesday, in a league vote at spring meetings.

“It's an incredible honor for any athlete to represent their country in the Olympics, which is the pinnacle of global sport,” NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement, per ESPN. “I know firsthand that the inclusion of flag football in the Olympics has sparked a tremendous amount of excitement among NFL players interested in the chance to compete for their country on the world stage. We are thrilled that they will now have that chance.”

The vote was unanimous, ESPN reported.

The NFL is making some restrictions for players at the Olympics

The NFL did set a series of guidelines in their deliberations over flag football. For instance, only one player per NFL team can play for a particular country.

That essentially means that the Philadelphia Eagles for instance could have only one player on Team USA. However, a player for the Eagles from another country could play for his home country.

“Players have expressed to us a great desire for the honor of competing in the Olympics, and we're excited that our members will be able to represent their country on the highest international stage,” NFL Players Association executive director Lloyd Howell Jr. said in a statement. “We look forward to working with the league, IFAF, and Olympic authorities on the terms of their participation to ensure players who compete will do so with protections to their health, safety and job.”

The NFL is also asking that flag football fields meet league guidelines on surfaces, so players won't get hurt. Medical staff personnel on Olympic teams are also asked to meet NFL expectations in terms of qualifications.

The 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles are currently scheduled from July 14th of that year to July 30. This is in the NFL offseason, but players could miss some training camp activities due to the Olympics schedule.