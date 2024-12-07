Kenny Omega has an incredible car collection. Also known as Tyson Smith, Omega is a top wrestler in the AEW ranks.

He was a household name in the independent wrestling circuit and in other wrestling circuits, including the New Japan Pro-Wrestling, before taking his act to All Elite Wrestling. With AEW, Omega became an AEW World Champion as well as the first-ever AEW Triple Crown Champion.

Given Omega's achievements in wrestling, have you ever wondered what kind of cars he drives? Well, wonder no more. Here is Kenny Omega's incredible $266K car collection, with photos.

According to online outlets, Omega has a net worth of around $2 million. His respectable net worth stems from a lucrative professional wrestling career in Japan, AEW, and many more. With a highly successful wrestling career, the AEW star opted to acquire some lavish cars for his rides.

3. BMW X5

For more photos, click here

The cheapest car in Omega's collection is a BMW X5. For this elite SUV, the AEW star paid around $59,000. Although it's the cheapest car in Omega's garage, there's no doubt that any car collector would agree that the BMW X5 isn't cheap by any means. In fact, it's one of the most highly sought-after luxury SUVs in the market.

In terms of features, the BMW X5 easily stands out thanks to its sharp exterior. This should allow Omega to drive around the city with style and class. Aside from a sharp exterior, the BMW X5's main attraction is its lavish and roomy interior that should provide the utmost comfort for the onetime AEW Tag Team Champion.

The BMW X5 is powered by a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged six-cylinder engine. This allows it to produce 335 horsepower and 330 lb-ft of torque. In just a little longer than five seconds, the BMW X5 can go from a standstill position to 60 mph. On the other hand, the BMW X5 can attain a top speed of 155 mph with the assistance of an eight-speed automatic transmission.

2. Chevrolet Suburban

For more photos, click here

Next up on this list is another SUV in Omega's car collection which comes in the form of the Chevrolet Suburban. For this top-of-the-line SUV, the former AEW World Champion shelled out around $62,000. In fact, the Suburban, which is a full-sized SUV, is also a notable fixture in the garages of numerous Hollywood celebrities.

Some of the main features of the Suburban is its size. Interior-wise, transporting bulkier items shouldn't be a problem thanks to its massive cargo space. Furthermore, there's enough legroom, as part of its lavish interior, providing the utmost comfort for its passengers.

As an added bonus, there are also plenty of amenities to enjoy, giving the first AEW Triple Crown Champion a good chance to relax after several house shows and AEW tapings during the commute.

The Suburban is built with a 5.3-liter EcoTec3 powertrain. This allows it to produce 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque. In addition to this, the Suburban only requires exactly seven seconds to go from a standstill position to 60 mph. This top-of-the-line full-sized SUV can also speed up to 155 mph with the assistance of a six-speed shiftable automatic transmission.

1. Audi R8

For more photos, click here

Retailing in the market for around $145,000, the most expensive car in Omega's collection is an Audi R8. The Audi R8 is an elite super car that's built to take over the competition in terms of precision, performance, and design. As a result, it's one of the most coveted cars in the market today, making it irresistible for the A-Lister.

In terms of features, the Audi R8 sports a sleek and sporty look that should turn some heads wherever Omega goes as it oozes with luxury and elegance. In addition to this, this top-of-the-line super car may be a beast on wheels, but it's definitely easy to maneuver, offering a premium driving experience when the AEW star is cruising around the city.

The Audi R8 operates on a 5.2-liter naturally aspirated V10 powertrain. This allows it to produce 562 horsepower and 406 lb-ft of torque. In just around 3½ seconds, the Audi R8 is capable of accelerating from 0 to 60 mph with ease.

Furthermore, in terms of speed, this elite supercar can go as fast as 201 mph, making it the fastest car in Omega's garage. The Audi R8 also relies on a seven-speed automatic transmission.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Kenny Omega's incredible $266K car collection.