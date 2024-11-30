Lamar Jackson has an incredible car collection. Jackson is a decorated NFL quarterback, who currently plays for the Baltimore Ravens. He is a two-time NFL MVP, three-time All-Pro selection, and a three-time Pro Bowl player. Jackson has also led the NFL in passing touchdowns.

Given Jackson's accomplishments, have you ever wondered what kind of cars an NFL star like him drives? Well, wonder no more. Here is Lamar Jackson's incredible $537K car collection, with photos.

According to online outlets, Jackson has a net worth of around $40 million. With a highly successful NFL career, there's no question that the two-time NFL MVP can afford to live a lavish lifestyle. With lucrative NFL paychecks, Jackson opted to fill up his garage with some of the most coveted cars in the market, as per sources.

3. 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle SS396

For more photos, click here

The cheapest car in Jackson's collection is a 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle SS396, which is valued in the market for around $79,500. Although it's the cheapest car in Jackson's garage, the Chevelle SS396 is an old-school muscle car that remains timeless, making it a coveted piece for vintage car collectors.

Its vintage look allows the Chevelle SS396 to easily demand some attention. Aside from sporting a vintage look, the Chevelle SS396 also attracts car enthusiasts with its classy interior, highlighted by its luxurious leather seats. But more importantly, the Chevelle SS396 doesn't skimp when it comes to performance.

The Chevelle SS396 is powered by a 5.0-liter V8 engine. This allows it to produce 375 horsepower and 415 lb-ft of torque. Furthermore, the Chevelle SS396 relies on a three-speed manual transmission. This paves the way for the top-tier muscle car to go as fast as 120 mph. In just six seconds, the Chevelle SS396 can go from 0 to 60 mph with ease.

2. 2019 Mercedes-Benz SL Class

For more photos, click here

Next up on this list is a 2019 Mercedes-Benz SL Class, which retails for around $114,545. Unlike the 1969 Chevrolet Chevelle SS396, the 2019 Mercedes-Benz SL Class is a more modern vehicle. However, it's safe to say that the Mercedes-Benz SL Class is another classic vehicle that should never go out of style with its sporty exterior that oozes class and elegance.

In terms of features, the Mercedes-Benz SL Class should allow the two-time NFL MVP to enjoy some fresh air while driving with style thanks to its top-down system. In addition to this, the Mercedes-Benz SL Class also boasts a lavish interior, highlighted by premium leather seats and a wooden panel, providing the utmost comfort for the Baltimore Ravens quarterback.

The Mercedes-Benz SL Class derives its power from a 4.7-liter twin-turbo V8 engine. This allows it to produce 449 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque.

With a nine-speed automatic transmission, the Mercedes-Benz SL Class can go full speed at 155 mph, making it tied for the fastest car in Jackson's collection. In terms of acceleration, the Mercedes-Benz SL Class has no problems moving from a standstill position to 60 mph in just a hair less than five seconds.

1. 2022 Rolls-Royce Ghost

For more photos, click here

Sold in the market for $343,000, the most expensive car in Jackson's collection is a 2022 Rolls-Royce Ghost. The Ghost is considered by many to be an icon of luxury. As a status symbol, the Ghost oozes class, as its lavish design compliments well with its top-of-the-line performance on the road.

Some of the highlights of the Ghost include a sharp exterior that should catch anyone's attention. Furthermore, its lavish interior included advanced technology that should treat any owner like royalty.

In fact, the Ghost features a touchscreen display, voice recognition, and a top-tier sound system. The Ghost should easily provide the two-time All-Pro player some of the most memorable rides while standing out wherever he goes.

The Ghost sources its power from a 6.7-liter twin-turbo V12 engine. This allows it to produce 563 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque.

Moreover, the Ghost is equipped with an eight-speed automatic transmission, and this top-of-the-line sedan can attain a top speed of 155 mph. As a result, the Ghost is tied with the 2019 Mercedes-Benz SL Class as the fastest car in Jackson's collection. On the other hand, the Ghost has no problems accelerating from a standstill to 60 mph in just a little above 4½ seconds.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Lamar Jackson's incredible $537K car collection.