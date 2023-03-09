Lamar Jackson’s net worth in 2023 is around $4-6 million. Jackson is a professional football player for the Baltimore Ravens who won NFL MVP in the 2019 season. Jackson is seeking a big new contract that would help grow his net worth immensely, but the Ravens instead used the non-exclusive franchise tag on him. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Lamar Jackson’s net worth in 2023.

Lamar Jackson’s net worth in 2023 (estimate): $4-6 million

Lamar Jackson’s net worth in 2023 is around $4-6 million. This is according to outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth and others across the internet.

Lamar Jackson was born on January 7, 1997, in Pompano Beach, Florida. He studied in Boynton Beach High School. During his two-year stay there, Jackson led the high school team to a 21-4 overall record. He accumulated totals of 2,263 passing yards and 1,624 rushing yards to go alongside with 53 touchdowns.

After a promising high school career, Jackson was considered only a three-star prospect by ESPN. However, the quarterback did receive a lot of offers from various college football programs. Jackson was approached by schools such as Syracuse, Florida, Utah State, West Virginia, Clemson, Florida State, Akron, Auburn, Marshall, Georgia, and many others. Among his offers, Jackson only visited Mississippi State, Florida, Nebraska, and Louisville, which he opted to commit to in the end.

Jackson played three years for the Louisville Cardinals. Overall, he completed 619 of his 1,086 pass attempts for 9,043 yards while also rushing for 4,132 yards. Jackson registered 69 passing touchdowns and a whopping 50 rushing scores. For the Cardinals, Jackson increased his hardware collection by taking home the Maxwell Award, Walter Camp Award, and the coveted Heisman Trophy. Furthermore, Jackson was named AP College Football Player of the Year and took All-American honors.

After honing his skills in college, Jackson would go on to declare for the 2018 NFL Draft. Here, the former Louisville quarterback would be selected in the first round with the 32nd overall pick by the Baltimore Ravens. Shortly after, Jackson inked a four-year rookie contract with the Ravens. The deal would be worth $9.47 million, which included a $4.97 million signing bonus.

In Jackson’s rookie season, he played in 16 games. The Ravens quarterback tallied six touchdowns while completing 99 of his 170 pass attempts. Jackson also had a passer rating of 84.5. In the process, the Ravens rookie also became the youngest starting quarterback in NFL playoff history.

However, Jackson’s breakout year came in his sophomore season. In the 2019 season, Jackson completed 265 of his pass attempts for 66%. At the same time, he also tallied a career-high 36 passing touchdowns, which led the NFL. Moreover, Jackson also broke a string of NFL records, including most rushing yards by a quarterback in one season, most rushing attempts by a quarterback in a single season, and most games with a perfect passer rating in the same season.

For a spectacular 2019 season, Jackson earned a First-Team All-Pro selection. Furthermore, he also earned his first appearance in the Pro Bowl. But more importantly. Jackson was named NFL MVP. By winning the MVP during only his sophomore season at 22 years and 356 days old, Jackson became the third-youngest player to be awarded as such.

Lamar Jackson has failed to replicate that magical 2019 season, with injuries derailing his 2021 and 2022 campaigns. Ahead of the 2022 season, Jackson rejected a contract extension offer by the Ravens, with the hopes of getting a better deal worth at least $230 million elsewhere after Deshaun Watson got that number in guaranteed money from the Cleveland Browns. According to sources, the Ravens offered the star quarterback a six-year, $133 million deal. To prove he was worth much more, Jackson completed 203 of 326 pass attempts and tallied 17 passing touchdowns. Jackson also coined out a quarterback rating of 91.1, but again, injuries limited his season.

Jackson is still seeking a huge contract, but he hasn’t been able to reach an agreement with the Ravens on a new deal. Hence, Baltimore used the non-exclusive franchise tag worth $32.4 million in salary for 2023. Jackson still could have the opportunity to go elsewhere, but the Ravens would have the opportunity to match any offer sheet. To pry Jackson away, a team would also have to cough up two first-round picks in the process. The price to secure his services is quite high, but he is a former NFL MVP.

As of right now, the market doesn’t seem all that hot for Jackson despite his success in the NFL. It remains to be seen just what his next contract will look like and how that will affect his net worth. There is much speculation about how a lack of an agent is impacting all of this, as well as how it could be affecting potential endorsement deals. For such a high-profile player, Jackson doesn’t have many notable endorsements. He signed a deal with Oakley in 2020 and also has a NFL Pro Era VR deal, but he doesn’t have a major shoe deal.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Lamar Jackson’s net worth in 2023?