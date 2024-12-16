Mac Jones has a surprising car collection. Jones currently plays for the Jacksonville Jaguars of the NFL as a quarterback. In the 2021 NFL Draft, Jones was a first-round draft pick, after being selected by the New England Patriots with the 15th-overall selection. Since then, Jones has earned PFWA All-Rookie Team honors and a Pro Bowl appearance.

Prior to making the jump into the NFL, Jones was a decorated college football star with the Alabama Crimson Tide. With Alabama football, Jones led the Crimson Tide to a pair of national championships. In the process, he also set the NCAA record for passer rating and completion percentage.

Given Jones' accomplishments in football, have you ever wondered what kind of cars he drives? Well, wonder no more. Here is Mac Jones' surprising $350K car collection, with photos.

According to sources, Jones has a net worth of around $10 million. Prior to his rookie season, the quarterback inked a four-year contract worth $15.5 million with the New England Patriots. But prior to the 2024 season, the University of Alabama alumnus was traded to the Jacksonville Jaguars for a 2024 sixth-round draft pick, which turned out to be Joe Milton III.

Thanks to a lucrative paycheck, it isn't surprising to see the Jacksonville Jaguar splurge on some nice rides.

2. BMW i8

Jones undoubtedly has a taste for luxury vehicles. Aside from getting a luxurious SUV, it seems that the onetime Pro Bowl player also fancied a technologically advanced car in the form of the BMW i8. The BMW i8 certainly stands out in terms of its futuristic design. Moreover, any owner won't be disappointed with the driving experience that the BMW i8 offers.

As a result, it isn't surprising that the Jaguars QB had to get one for himself. Jones probably took out around $150,000 from his pockets for this masterpiece on wheels. While it's the cheapest car in Jones' collection, the BMW i8 isn't cheap at all.

While hybrid cars are increasingly becoming more and more popular, the BMW i8 was way ahead of its time during its release. Moreover, the BMW i8 also possessed a unique look that will surely gain anyone's attention on the road. With strong, sleek features that give a sporty aura, the BMW i8 is a thing of beauty.

In addition to this, the BMW i8 doesn't disappoint interior-wise. Staying true to the brand of BMW, the i8 features premium amenities coupled with some advanced technological features that will sure enhance any owner's driving experience. As a result, it wasn't surprising to see the former NFL first-round pick join the BMW i8 bandwagon.

The BMW i8 derives its power from a 1.5-liter turbocharged Inline-3 Hybrid engine. This allows it to produce 357 horsepower and 420 lb-ft of torque. In just a little more than four seconds, the BMW i8 is well-capable of accelerating from 0 to 60 mph with ease. In addition to this, the BMW i8 has a six-speed automatic transmission and can attain a top speed of 154 mph.

Given the features of the BMW i8, this hybrid vehicle is a huge highlight in Jones' garage.

1. Range Rover Sport

Sold in the market for as much $200,000, the most expensive car in Jones' solid collection is the Range Rover Sport. In fact, it's one of the most coveted luxury SUVs in the market today.

The Sport is also a staple among Hollywood A-listers, given its sleek exterior finish combined with a spacious and lavish interior that assures comfort, making it a practical vehicle for either city driving or road trips. With a handful of amenities, advanced technology, and a roomy interior, Jones should have no problems with feeling like royalty.

Aside from being designed with comfort in mind, the Sport also has the ability to thrive in some of the most unforgiving terrains as it also possesses some off-roading capabilities. This makes it the perfect luxury SUV whenever Jones decides to go on long adventurous trips with his girlfriend, Sophie Scott.

The Sport produces 345 horsepower and 405 lb-ft of torque thanks to a 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 engine. With an eight-speed automatic transmission, the Sport can go as fast as 155 mph. In addition to this, the Sport can move from a standstill position to 60 mph in just a little more than six seconds.

There's no doubt the Jaguars quarterback enjoys taking the Sport for a spin whenever he's out with family or friends.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Mac Jones' surprising $350K car collection.