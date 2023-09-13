Mac Jones' net worth in 2023 is $10 million. The former Alabama quarterback has been in the spotlight his entire career, contributing to this net worth as a 25-year-old starting quarterback for the New England Patriots. Let's look at Mac Jones' net worth in 2023.

Mac Jones' net worth in 2023 (estimate): $10 million

From dominating the college football pinnacle of the world to replacing the greatest quarterback of all time, Jones is no stranger to adversity. Mac Jones' net worth in 2023 is $10 million, according to allresultbd.com.

Mac Jones was born on Sept. 5, 1998, in Jacksonville, Fla. He was born into an athletic family, as his father played tennis at Florida State. Jones was accumulating net worth even as a child, appearing in commercials as a child model and actor.

Jones played football at The Bolles School in Jacksonville. In his junior year, Jones led Bolles to the state regional final and won the title in his senior year. In his senior season, Jones threw for 1,532 yards and 29 touchdowns.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Mac Jones' college career

Jones arrived at the University of Alabama in immediate controversy, being charged with a DUI. Over the next three seasons, Jones served as the backup to Tua Tagovailoa. Following Tua's serious hip injury, Jones became the starter, winning two straight games against Arkansas and Western Carolina. He then lost a heartbreaker in the Iron Bowl to Auburn, 48-45, but performed well with 335 yards and four touchdowns.

He graduated with a communications degree after his sophomore season but announced that he would return in 2020 as a graduate student. This proved to be a great decision for Jones, as he would go on to throw for 4,500 yards and 41 touchdowns with just four interceptions. The Crimson Tide went 11-0 in the SEC-only schedule and earned a spot in the National Semifinal against Notre Dame.

Jones threw for four touchdowns in a 31-14 win. Jones capped off the season in the best way possible, beating Ohio State 52-25, throwing for five touchdowns, and winning the National Championship. He finished third in Heisman Trophy voting but won the Davey O'Brien, Johnny Unitas Golden Arm, and Manning Awards. He also received Academic All-American of the Year. Jones decided to cash in on his exceptional season by declaring for the 2021 NFL Draft.

Mac Jones' professional career

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

Jones had a slide down the draft as opposed to the predictions, falling to the New England Patriots at 15th overall. He was the fifth quarterback taken in the first round and the first quarterback taken in the first round by the Patriots since Drew Bledsoe. He signed a rookie contract totaling $15.6 million fully guaranteed over four years.

It's hard to have a better year than Jones did in his rookie year after beating out Cam Newton for the starting job. He led the Patriots to a 10-7 record, throwing for 3,801 yards and 22 touchdowns. They bowed out to the Buffalo Bills in the first round of the playoffs, but the future was bright.

Unfortunately, not everything works out as you wish. His second season saw a notable regression in team success and individual statistics. The Patriots finished 8-9 but only 6-8 in games that Jones played. He threw for only 2,997 yards with 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

The Patriots hope that Jones can turn it around in 2023 under hopefully a more competent offensive coordinator.

Mac Jones' personal life

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mac Jones (@macjones_10)

Mac Jones has been dating Sophie Scott since 2019, a fellow alum of the University of Alabama. He also signed an endorsement deal with NoBull, which is a Boston-based footwear and apparel company. NoBull is described as “a footwear, apparel, and accessory brand for people who train hard and don't believe in excuses.”

Jones is under immense pressure as QB1 of the New England Patriots, trying to fill the void left by Tom Brady. 2022 was a difficult year for Jones, but if there's anyone who can bounce back from adversity, it's him. He has known pressure since his days of starting for Nick Saban's Alabama Crimson Tide, so he can handle whatever New England will throw at him. Don't be surprised if Jones can turn it around and start having sustained success in New England. Does Mac Jones' net worth in 2023 surprise you?