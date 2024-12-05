Marcus Smart has an insane car collection. Smart has established himself as one of the most reliable two-way players in the NBA, making him a valuable piece for any playoff contender. In his growing career thus far, Smart has earned an All-Rookie Team selection, three All-Defensive Team honors, and the NBA Defensive Player of the Year Award in 2022.

Given Smart's accomplishments in the NBA, have you ever wondered what kind of cars he drives? Well, wonder no more. Here is Marcus Smart's insane $755K car collection, with photos.

Based on Sportskeeda, Smart has a net worth of around $60 million. Given that Smart is a reputable starter and solid perimeter defender, it isn't surprising that the Memphis Grizzlies guard is highly paid by the team.

Smart is currently in the midst of a four-year contract worth $76 million, according to Spotrac. With plenty of cash on hand, Smart opted to invest in a couple of luxury SUVs for his daily rides.

3. BMW X7

Sold in the market for around $75,000, the BMW X7 is the cheapest car in Smart's collection. The BMW X7 is a reliable luxury SUV that should come in handy whenever Smart wants to relax on his daily drives. Furthermore, with a futuristic look, the Memphis Grizzlies two-way player should have no problems doing it with style on the road.

In terms of features, the BMW X7 offers the utmost comfort thanks to luxurious amenities and a roomy interior that also provides a decent amount of cargo space.

This should allow the 2022 NBA Defensive Player of the Year to relax with ease when he's travelling, as he enjoys either the 11″ screen or the reclining car seats. The BMW X7 also features a sun roof, allowing the NBA star to get some much-needed fresh air.

The BMW X7 sources its power from a 3.0-liter Twin-Turbocharged V6 engine. This allows it to produce at least 400 horsepower and 553 lb-ft of torque. In terms of speed, the BMW X7 can peak at 130 mph. In addition to this, with an eight-speed automatic transmission, this premium SUV can accelerate from a standstill position to 60 mph in just 4½ seconds.

2. Mercedes-Benz GLS Class

It seems like the three-time NBA All-Defensive Team selection is also a fan of SUVs. In fact, the Grizzlies guard has one in the form of the Mercedes-Benz GLS Class. In purchasing this top-of-the-line SUV, Smart shelled out around $79,900. As a luxury SUV, the GLS Class doesn't disappoint in terms of design, comfort, and performance.

Some of the advantages of the GLS Class include a respectable exterior design that oozes class. However, this top-tier SUV's main attraction is its lavish interior that provides sufficient leg room.

The GLS Class should easily house Smart's 6'4 frame. In addition to this, the GLS Class is also equipped with some advanced technology, allowing Smart to enjoy reclining seats, a 21″ screen, and MBUX Voice Control.

The GLS Class produces 362 horsepower and 369 lb-ft of torque thanks to a 3.0-liter turbocharged V6 engine. In addition to this, a nine-speed automatic transmission assists the engine in helping this top-tier SUV to go as fast as 130 mph. Moreover, it can easily go from standstill position to 60 mph in just 6½ seconds.

1. Rolls-Royce Cullinan

The most expensive vehicle on this list is Smart's Rolls-Royce Cullinan, which saw the former NBA Defensive Player of the Year winner pay around $600,000. The Cullinan may be the most expensive car in Smart's collection. However, it's an icon of luxury with no shortage of class and elegance. Clearly, this top-of-the-line vehicle is an instant head-turner and status symbol.

The Cullinan offers a handful of luxurious amenities that should treat any owner like royalty. In fact, the Cullinan features a refrigerated storage compartment, champagne flutes, and automatic doors. Aside from a list of advanced technology, the Cullinan also comes with the iconic umbrella. But more importantly, this elite ride doesn't fall short when it comes to performance.

Powered by a 6.7-liter twin-turbo V12 engine, the Cullinan produces 563 horsepower and 627 lb-ft of torque. Acceleration-wise, it can go from 0 to 60 mph in just 4½ seconds. On the other hand, it has no problems with speed, capable of peaking at 151 mph.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Marcus Smart's insane $755K car collection.