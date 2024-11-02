Marcus Smart's net worth in 2024 is $60 million. Smart is a guard for the Memphis Grizzlies. He is a three-time Hustle Award winner, an All-Rookie Second Team selection, a three-time All-Defensive player, and a former Defensive Player of the Year winner. Here is a closer look at Marcus Smart's net worth in 2024.

Marcus Smart's net worth in 2024 is $60 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Sportskeeda.

Marcus Smart was born on March 6, 1994, in Flower Mound, Texas. He attended Marcus High School, where he kickstarted his amateur basketball career. Aside from playing basketball, Smart also played tennis and football.

As part of the school's varsity basketball team, Smart led them to a pair of 5A state championships. As a senior, Smart tallied 15.9 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 5.0 dimes per outing. For his efforts, Smart was named Texas Mr. Basketball and a McDonald's All-American.

Coming out of high school, Smart was considered to be a five-star recruit by ESPN. He received offers from various college basketball programs. These include Texas, Oklahoma, North Carolina, and Oklahoma State. But among the college offers, Smart committed to Oklahoma State.

Smart played a pair of seasons for Oklahoma State. While playing for the Cowboys, Smart averaged 16.6 points, 5.9 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per outing. Some of his notable achievements in college include being awarded Big 12 Freshman of the Year, USBWA National Freshman of the Year, Big 12 Player of the Year, and making the First Team All-Big 12 twice.

Marcus Smart is drafted by the Celtics

After spending two seasons with Oklahoma State, Smart decided to forego his remaining years of college eligibility after declaring for the 2014 NBA Draft. During draft night, Smart was selected in the first round with the sixth overall pick by the Boston Celtics. Shortly after, he signed a two-year contract worth $6.71 million, as per Spotrac.

As early as the start of his rookie season, Smart already dealt with obstacles including an ankle sprain just five games into his NBA career. During his rookie season, Smart finished with averages of 7.8 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists, and 1.5 steals per game. For his efforts, Smart was named to the All-Rookie Second Team.

As the seasons went by, Smart started to establish himself in the Celtics rotation. Although he isn't one to fill the stat sheet, the former Oklahoma State standout's calling card has been his hustle and defense.

Marcus Smart's contract extension with the Celtics

In the 2017-18 season, Smart averaged 10.2 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. After the season, Smart's contract expired. Around the same time, the Celtics were in search for some stability at the point guard position. As a result, Smart agreed to a four-year contract extension worth $52 million.

Fresh from a contract extension, Smart averaged 8.9 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 4.0 assists per game for the 2018-19 season. However, he made his mark on the defensive end by putting up a career-high 1.8 steals per game to go along with 0.4 blocks per game. For his defensive impact, Smart was awarded his first NBA Hustle Award. Moreover, Smart also made his first All-Defensive First Team selection.

Marcus Smart's second contract extension with the Celtics

After another impressive season with the Celtics, Smart signed a contract extension with the team. It was a four-year deal, worth $77 million. This was not long before Smart asked Maisa Hallum to marry him.

Coming off another lucrative contract extension, in the 2021-22 season, Smart registered one of the best seasons of his NBA career.

He averaged 12.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, and a career-best 5.9 assists per outing. Smart also tallied 1.7 steals and 0.3 rejections per game. For his efforts, Smart made the All-Defensive First Team for the second time in his career, his second Hustle Award, and his first Defensive Player of the Year Award.

But more importantly, Smart also played an instrumental role in helping the Celtics make it all the way to the 2022 NBA Finals. In his Finals debut, Smart put up 15.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game. Unfortunately, the Celtics conceded to the Golden State Warriors in six games.

In 2022-23, Smart pieced together another solid season. He averaged 11.5 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game, to go along with 1.5 steals and 0.4 blocks per game. Smart would go on to receive his third Hustle Award, the most by any NBA player in league history.

Furthermore, Smart also helped the Celtics make another deep playoff run. In fact, he helped the team reach the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals. However, the Celtics couldn't get past the Miami Heat in seven games. In the 2023 Playoffs, Smart averaged 14.9 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 5.1 assists per game.

Marcus Smart is traded to the Grizzlies

Despite being a fan favorite in Boston, the Celtics traded Smart as part of a three-team trade, involving the Memphis Grizzlies and the Washington Wizards. Featuring Smart, the trade was executed with All-Star big man Kristaps Porzingis landing in Boston, while the former ended up in Memphis.

In his first season in Memphis, Smart averaged a career-high 14.5 points per game along with 2.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists per game.

After the trade, Smart put his $8 million mansion in Massachusetts up for sale.