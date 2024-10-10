Matthew McConaughey owns an incredible car collection. McConaughey is a seasoned actor who has starred in several blockbuster hits. Some of his notable works include Magic Mike, Interstellar, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, Sing, White Boy Rick, and Serenity. He is also an Oscar Award-winning actor.

Given McConaughey’s incredible acting resume, have you ever wondered what kind of cars a guy like him owns? Well, wonder no more. Here’s a look at Matthew McConaughey’s incredible $234K car collection, with photos.

McConaughey has starred in several feature films when he’s not watching Texas football. As a result, it isn’t surprising that he’s highly paid to do so. As per Celebrity Net Worth, the Interstellar star has a net worth of around $160 million.

With plenty of cash to spare, it isn’t surprising that he has filled up his garage with a few coveted cars, including his dream muscle car, based on sources.

4. 2014 GMC Yukon XL

The cheapest car in McConaughey’s car collection is a 2014 GMC Yukon XL. Sold in the market for $47,925, this elite SUV isn’t cheap by any means.

In fact, it’s one of the most coveted top-of-the-line SUVs in the market thanks to its spacious interior which provides the utmost comfort for its passengers. Moreover, it also provides sufficient cargo space, making it an ideal vehicle for family outings.

The 2014 GMC Yukon XL is powered by a 5.3-liter V8 engine. It produces 320 horsepower and 335 lb-ft of torque. Moreover, in terms of acceleration, it’s capable of going from a standstill position to 60 mph in just a little over six seconds. On the other hand, this elite SUV is capable of reaching a maximum speed of 113 mph thanks to its six-speed automatic transmission.

3. 2016 Lincoln MKX

Aside from the 2014 GMC Yukon XL, McConaughey also owns another SUV in the form of the 2016 Lincoln MKX. After starring in the film, The Lincoln Lawyer, the Oscar Award-winning actor naturally fell in love with Lincoln cars, which is the sister company of Ford.

The 2016 Lincoln MKX comes in handy when he needs another option to drive his family. Moreover, it’s a simple SUV that should help McConaughey travel under a low profile, away from the watchful eyes of the public.

This respectable SUV derives its power from a 3.7-liter V6 engine. As a result, the 2016 Lincoln MKX produces 303 horsepower and 276 lb-ft of torque. In terms of acceleration, it can easily go from 0 to 60 mph in just a hairline below 6½ seconds. On the other hand, the 2016 Lincoln MKX can also go full speed at 133 mph.

2. 1971 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Convertible

Next up on this list is McConaughey’s 1971 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Convertible. According to sources, the average price for this car hovers around $50,041. However, the Magic Mike star auctioned his for $61,100 with the hopes of providing financial assistance to families who were devastated by Hurricane Katrina.

The 1971 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Convertible is an elite classic sports car that belonged in the same conversation as the legendary European and Italian super cars back in the day.

The 1971 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Convertible sources its power from a 5.7-liter V8 engine. It produces 370 horsepower and 380 lb-ft of torque. It also has a four-speed manual transmission. Given the features of the car, it’s certainly an old-school masterpiece that even played a hand in giving to a good cause.

1. 1981 Chevrolet Camaro Z28

Sold in the market for around $80,280, the most expensive car in McConaughey’s car collection is a 1981 Chevrolet Camaro Z28. As a muscle car, it’s also the fastest car in the Dallas Buyers Club star’s garage, at least on paper.

While McConaughey may be a fan of SUVs for their practicality, his dream car was this muscle car, the 1981 Chevrolet Camaro Z28. The award-winning actor started dreaming about this car, given that his brother used to own one. Fast-forward, McConaughey’s dreams of owning one materialized after his wife Camila Alves gave him one for his 40th birthday.

Built with a 5.7-liter V8 engine, the 1981 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 produces 175 horsepower and 275 lb-ft of torque. In addition to this, it also has no problems with speed capable of eclipsing a top speed of 135 mph thanks to a four-speed manual transmission. Furthermore, it can also accelerate with ease, going from 0 to 60 mph in just under six seconds.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Matthew McConaughey’s incredible $234K car collection.