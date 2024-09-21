Morgan Freeman is one of the most highly respected actors in Hollywood. He is a four-time Primetime Emmy Award-nominated actor and an Oscar Award winner. Given Freeman's popularity around the world, have you ever wondered what kind of cars a guy like him owns? Well, wonder no more. This article features Morgan Freeman's incredible $145K car collection, with photos.

Freeman has garnered several memorable performances on the big screens. Some of his notable hits include Million Dollar Baby, Se7en, Driving Miss Daisy, The Dark Knight, Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard, and Angel Has Fallen.

As a result, it isn't surprising that he's also highly paid to appear for movies or to lend his legendary voice for several productions. Based on Celebrity Net Worth, Freeman has a net worth of around $250 million.

With plenty of money in his pockets, Freeman has the license to live luxuriously, including traveling via his private jet. However, that hasn't stopped the Oscar Award-winning actor from filing up his garage with some notable cars. According to sources, Freeman owns a pair of pickup trucks, a premium SUV, and an elite sedan as part of his car collection.

4. 2000 Toyota Tundra

The cheapest car in Morgan Freeman's car collection is a 2000 Toyota Tundra, which cost the Million Dollar Baby star $15,345.

Although it's the cheapest vehicle in Freeman's garage, the 2000 Toyota Tundra makes up for it in practicality and durability without sacrificing comfort. Not only does it offer sufficient compartment space, but it's also capable of going through some rough terrain with ease.

Powered by a 3.4-liter V6 engine, it produces 190 horsepower and 220 pound-feet of torque. In addition to this, the 2000 Toyota Tundra also accelerates well enough thanks to its six-speed automatic transmission.

Furthermore, despite being the cheapest car in this list, it surely doesn't disappoint in terms of design. As a result, it surely has a place in Freeman's garage.

3. 1999 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Next up on this list is another pickup truck in the form of the 1999 Chevrolet Silverado 1500. The 1999 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is sold in the market for $15,355, which is just a tad bit more expensive than the 2000 Toyota Tundra.

Like a true pickup truck, the 1999 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 is no slouch. It comes in handy for Freeman when he wants to go on long road trips that require passing over the most unforgiving roads while also reliable enough to transport some of the bulkiest items.

Equipped with a 4.3-liter V6 engine, the 1999 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 produces 200 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. It's also designed with a four-speed automatic transmission.

Moreover, the 1999 Chevrolet Silverado also puts premium on performance and versatility, making it one of the most coveted pickup trucks in the market. As a result, it is easy to see why the Driving Miss Daisy star decided to pick one up for himself.

2. 2001 GMC Yukon Denali

While Freeman seems to be a fan of pickup trucks, he also owns a SUV in the form of the 2001 GMC Yukon Denali. It's retailed in the market for $46,150.

Boasting of eight passenger seats combined with a luxurious interior that provides comfortable rides, the 2001 GMC Yukon Denali is truly fit for an Oscar Award-winning actor like Freeman. With premium features, the My Dead Friend Zoe star should have no problems feeling relaxed while taking this top-of-the-line SUV for a spin around the city.

The 2001 GMC Yukon Denali gets its power from a 6.0-liter V8 engine. This allows the premium SUV to produce 320 horsepower and 365 pound-feet of torque. In addition to this, the 2001 GMC Yukon Denali can also go as fast as 113 mph. It can also go from standstill to 60 mph in just a little over seven seconds with the help of its four-speed automatic transmission.

Given the features of the SUV, there's no doubt that Freeman couldn't resist not having one in his car collection.

1. 2002 BMW 745i

The most expensive car in Freeman's car collection is the 2002 BMW 745i at $67,850. The 2002 BMW 745i is a legitimate icon of luxury that finds a way to combine performance, comfort, and design. As a result, it's one of the most highly sought-after sedans in the market. In fact, the user-friendly premium sedan is one of Freeman's favorite cars to drive.

Powered by a 4.4-liter V8 engine, it produces 325 horsepower and 330 pound-feet of torque. It can reach a maximum speed of 155 mph. Thanks to a six-speed automatic transmission, the 2002 BMW 745i can also go from 0 to 60 mph in just a hair below six seconds.

Nevertheless, this is all the information that we have on Morgan Freeman's incredible $145K car collection.