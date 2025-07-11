Boxing champion Gervonta Davis was arrested Friday morning in Miami Beach on domestic violence charges, following an alleged assault on the mother of his children outside her Doral home on Father’s Day, per TMZ.

According to police, “Tank”, 30, arrived at his ex-girlfriend’s residence on June 15 to pick up their two children. What began as a verbal dispute quickly turned physical. The victim told authorities Davis instructed her to remove the kids from his vehicle after a disagreement. When she leaned into the backseat to retrieve their daughter, Davis allegedly struck her in the back of the head and then slapped her face. The blow caused a small cut inside her lip.

The woman alerted her mother via text during the altercation. When the victim’s mother came outside, she witnessed her daughter crying and arguing with Davis. She began recording the exchange, capturing a moment where Davis hurled a small box at the victim. The footage later became part of the police investigation.

Police took Davis into custody in Miami Beach and transported him to the Doral Police Department. He declined to fill out or sign a Miranda warning form, authorities said. He now faces a battery charge and, as of Friday morning, was being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. His bond had not yet been set.

A History of Legal Troubles

This is not Davis’s first run-in with the law involving alleged violence. In February 2020, he was charged with simple battery after a video surfaced showing him forcefully grabbing the mother of his child by the neck during a charity basketball game at the University of Miami. The footage showed him leading her away from her seat in front of dozens of spectators. Two days later, he turned himself in to Coral Gables police and was released on $1,500 bail.

A year prior, Davis had a warrant issued in Virginia after an alleged altercation with a man at an ATM. He was accused of shoving a police officer but that case was dismissed months later.

In 2020, Gervonta Davis was also involved in a hit-and-run crash in Baltimore that injured four people, including a pregnant woman. He fled the scene but eventually pled guilty to four traffic-related offenses. A judge sentenced him to 90 days of house arrest and 200 hours of community service.

Though his undefeated record in the ring remains intact at 30-0-1 with 28 knockouts, his legal troubles outside of it continue to cast a long shadow over his career.