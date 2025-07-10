Joe Mazzulla is already one of the most unpredictable minds in basketball. But when the Boston Celtics head coach sat down with Julian Edelman on the Games with Names podcast, he offered an off-the-wall business concept that left listeners wondering if he was serious or just being, well, Mazzulla, per MSN.

When asked what venture he'd pursue if he weren’t in coaching, Mazzulla responded instantly: a business called Situation Room. The premise? People pay to re-enact crisis-level moments, like high-stakes military operations. Most notably, the mission that took down Osama bin Laden.

Joe Mazzulla suggested a business called a “Situation Room” where you can re-enact situations like the Bin Laden raid https://t.co/Rt6mBiCtCA — raf (@calvinridley73) July 10, 2025 Expand Tweet

“You go in and re-enact situations like the Bin Laden raid,” Mazzulla said, barely blinking. He described it as a mental and team-building experience, designed to pressure-test leadership and decision-making under extreme conditions. It’s a concept that sounds like a mashup of escape rooms, military simulators, and high-adrenaline roleplay.

Mazzulla didn’t clarify whether this idea was dead serious or dipped in satire. Still, the name alone conjures heavy images. The Situation Room at the White House. The famous photo of President Obama and his staff during the 2011 raid. It’s a reference point most wouldn’t think to build an attraction around. Then again, Mazzulla is not most people.

Dark Playlists and UFC Anthems

The Celtics coach has never shied away from embracing his inner fire. Known for his cerebral mindset and relentless intensity, Mazzulla gave fans another look into his psyche when the podcast veered into music preferences. His playlist? A blend of war-prep and worship.

“Ready to Die by Biggie, No Sunshine by DMX, In the Air Tonight by Phil Collins, and some worship songs,” he rattled off. The common thread? Each track, according to Mazzulla, must pass a specific litmus test.

“Every song I listen to, I ask, can I come out to this for a UFC championship fight?” he explained. “That’s to know if it’s a good song or not.”

That mindset, one part intensity and one part controlled chaos, also fuels the creativity behind Situation Room. Whether this re-enactment business becomes a real-world attraction or stays a podcast punchline, one thing is clear: Joe Mazzulla sees life through a different lens.

And that lens usually comes with a soundtrack fit for war.